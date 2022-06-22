Kansas State Athletics announced Monday that it will celebrate its women’s sports programs throughout the 2022-23 school year as a part of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
K-State plans to hold promotions at football, volleyball, soccer and women’s basketball games. It will also create monthly online content to feature current and former female players, coaches and administrators.
“As we look forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX, we are excited to honor some of the pioneers and individuals who have invested in women’s athletics at K-State and recognize them for the impact they made for our student-athletes competing today,” said Jill Shields, K-State deputy athletic director and senior women’s administrator, in a written release.
Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972 prohibits sexual discrimination at any educational institution receiving federal funding, allowing women equal opportunities in various scholastic activities, including athletics.
K-State created its first women’s athletic squad in 1905 when it began offering women’s track and field. The Wildcats played their first season of women’s basketball in 1968-69 under then-head coach Judy Akers.
In addition to those sports, K-State currently has women’s cross country, golf, rowing, soccer, tennis and volleyball teams.
It has previously offered women’s gymnastics, softball, swimming and equestrian.