091121_mer_spt_KSUvsSIU-48.jpg

Kansas State fans cheer during K-State’s game versus Southern Illinois on Sept. 12. K-State will hold its Texas Bowl pep rally on Jan. 3 at Miller Outdoor Theatre in downtown Houston.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State fans traveling to Houston for the TaxAct Texas Bowl can participate in the bowl pep rally at Miller Outdoor Theatre in downtown Houston on Jan. 3.

The rally will be at 3 p.m. with statements from university President Richard Myers and incoming president Richard Linton.

Head coach Chris Klieman and select players will then address the crowd.

Fans will also get to enjoy the Kansas State University Marching Band, the Classy Cats, K-State cheerleaders and Willie Wildcat.

Those in attendance can also receive a free K-State commemorative TaxAct Texas Bowl button and poster while supplies last.

The game versus LSU will kick off at 8 p.m. the next day at NRG Stadium and will be televised on ESPN.

