K-State Texas Bowl pep rally set for Jan. 3 Staff reports Dec 26, 2021 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kansas State fans cheer during K-State’s game versus Southern Illinois on Sept. 12. K-State will hold its Texas Bowl pep rally on Jan. 3 at Miller Outdoor Theatre in downtown Houston. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kansas State fans traveling to Houston for the TaxAct Texas Bowl can participate in the bowl pep rally at Miller Outdoor Theatre in downtown Houston on Jan. 3.The rally will be at 3 p.m. with statements from university President Richard Myers and incoming president Richard Linton.Head coach Chris Klieman and select players will then address the crowd.Fans will also get to enjoy the Kansas State University Marching Band, the Classy Cats, K-State cheerleaders and Willie Wildcat.Those in attendance can also receive a free K-State commemorative TaxAct Texas Bowl button and poster while supplies last.The game versus LSU will kick off at 8 p.m. the next day at NRG Stadium and will be televised on ESPN. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags K-state Texas Bowl Pep Rally Taxact Texas Bowl Sport Rally Richard Linton Richard Myers Houston Recommended for you Latest News Police arrest Topeka man for probation violation for attempting to light someone's house on fire in 2020. Ogden man arrested for failing to register as a sex offender Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all Snow blasts California and freezes Pacific Northwest Sports returned in 2021, but not the way we remembered them Police report for Dec. 27, 2021 Riley County commissioners approve two position fillings in the Riley County Attorney's office Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHundreds arrive at mall to see former K-State football coach Bill Snyder at book signingRCPD arrests man for burglary, drug possession after allegedly stealing blanketOUR NEIGHBORS | Friends combine their favorite hobbies — bikes and beer — in businessManhattan High's Joe Hall III commits to K-StateJunction City residents without water for days because of water plant mishapLily Collins feels inspired by Emily Cooper's styleGreek TV comedian arrested over sex video allegationsAscension Via Christi Hospital CEO: COVID patients at highest level since JanuaryTyler Perry involved in car accidentUSD 383 not proceeding with Native American land recognition statement Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Manhattan Help Bulletin