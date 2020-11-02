The Kansas State women’s tennis team won four singles matches Sunday to finish with 13 total victories over the three-day K-State Fall Invite at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium. The win total tied a team record for a home tournament.
Maria Linares, Karine-Marion Job, Ioana Gheorghita and Manami all were responsible for one victory apiece Sunday. Each won their respective matches in two sets.
The Wildcats’ doubles teams went 1-1 on Sunday. The duo of Gheorghita and Anna Turco rallied from being down 1-4 to win the set and match 6-4 over Iowa State’s Maty Cancini and Chie Kezuka. Meanwhile, the duo of Ukita and Rosanna Maffei fell to Iowa State’s Ting-Pei Chang and Ellie Murphy 6-4.
Turco was the only Wildcat to lose in singles play Sunday, dropping her match 5-7, 6-4, 3-6 to Chang.
“Everyone played well this weekend,” K-State head coach Jordan Smith said in a statement. “Out of the seven girls we played, I thought everyone really impressed. We were expecting this type of play. For us, we just knew if we played our style, we could do well and get those tough wins. For us to pull out 13 wins on our home courts is great.”
Kansas State will hit the court again this weekend in Stillwater, Okla., for the Big 12 Fall Individuals tournament. The competition will start Friday and run through Sunday.