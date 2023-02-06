Kansas State women's tennis player Rosanna Maffei
Then-Kansas State freshman Rosanna Maffei hits a ball in 2017. Maffei was K-State tennis’ lone point over the weekend in the Wildcats 4-1 loss at Iowa.

 Courtesy K-State Athletics

The Tennis Recruiting Network rated K-State 2023 recruiting class the 22nd best in the country on Monday.

Tereza Polakova (Czech Republic) and Charlotte Keitel (Germany) signed with the Wildcats and head coach Jordan Smith in December.

