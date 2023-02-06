The Tennis Recruiting Network rated K-State 2023 recruiting class the 22nd best in the country on Monday.
Tereza Polakova (Czech Republic) and Charlotte Keitel (Germany) signed with the Wildcats and head coach Jordan Smith in December.
Polakova is an 18-year-old from Dolní Brežany, Czech Republic. In 2022, she mainly competed in the Junior International Tennis Federation (ITF), winning the J5 Prague tournament in January. She finished the year with a 20-8 singles record, including a seven-match win streak.
Keitel is a 17-year-old from Bad Dürkheim, Germany. She went 18-12 in Junior ITF competition last year, winning her last five singles matches and the J5 Merzig Tournament. She also went 7-6 in junior doubles play, winning the J4 Fuerth Tournament as part of a four-match win streak.
New Big 12 conference member UCF had the No. 5 rated recruiting class followed by Oklahoma at No. 7. Stanford has the top class, followed by Vanderbilt, Harvard and Georgia.
Wildcats fall 4-1 at Iowa
This year’s K-State tennis team fell 4-1 in a dual versus Iowa in Iowa City over the weekend.
The Wildcats (1-5) lone point came from senior Rosanna Maffei who beat Iowa’s Daianne Hayashida in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).
Freshmen Rozalia Gruszczynska and Maria Santos won their first sets 6-4 before ultimately dropping the matches.
Junior Manami Ukita was tied 3-3 in her set against Anya Lamoreaux, but the round was left unfinished. Freshman Vanesa Suarez’s match was also left unfinished.
Sophomore Florentine Dekkers lost in straight sets after a tiebreaker (6-4, 7-6 (7-2)) to Hawkeye Samantha Mannix.
The team of Gruszczynska and Suarez got the Wildcats lone doubles win, 6-3. Maffei and Santos fell 7-6 (7-4) and Dekkers and Ukita fell 6-2.
The Wildcats will head back out on the road on Saturday as they travel to Tulsa (5-3).
