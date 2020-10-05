The Kansas State tennis team tied its best mark at a fall tournament since the 2019 ITA Central Regional Championship over the weekend with 13 wins over the three-day Kansas Invitational.
“Overall, I was very happy with our performance this weekend,” head coach Jordan Smith said in a statement. “We came out with a winning record in singles and broke even in doubles. We have not spent a lot of time working on doubles drills or establishing our pairings. Therefore, it was very encouraging to see us get wins while mixing up our pairings each day.”
Both Rosanna Maffei and Karine-Marion Job played a big part in pushing the team’s win total to 13 with their performances Sunday afternoon.
Maffei stormed back after dropping her first set 6-1 to Kansas’s Tiffany Lagarde, defeating her 6-4, 6-2 to take the match. Job won her match in convincing fashion, topping Iowa State’s Ellie Murphy 6-4, 6-3.
Job also had a strong performance when playing on a doubles team with Ioana Gheorghita. The duo defeated Iowa State’s team of Maty Cancini and Ting-Pei Chang 6-2.
The other K-State doubles win on the day came from Lilla Barzo and Manami Ukita, who took down KU’s doubles team of Tiffany Lagarde and Carmen Roxana Manu 6-4.
Overall on the day, Kansas State went 2-4 in doubles play and 2-6 in singles play. Kansas State’s next tournament will be its first home tournament since 2013 when the Wildcats host the K-State Fall Invitational Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.