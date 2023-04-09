Kansas State tennis hosted rival Kansas on Saturday for the most recent iteration of the Sunflower Showdown. The shorthanded Wildcats came close to a win over the 21st ranked Jayhawks, but fell just short, losing 4-3.
K-State fell behind 0-3 before winning three-straight singles matches to tie it up before falling in the final match of the day.
Junior Aleen Quamar got K-State it's first point at the No. 4 position, beating Jayhawk Silvia Costache 2-0 (6-3, 6-0). The win was her second in that position.
In the No. 2 position, freshman Vanesa Suarez took down Maria Titova 2-0 (6-4, 6-1). The win was her first in the No. 2 spot and her first overall since March 17.
Last but not least, freshman Rozalia Gruszczynska got a 2-0 win (6-2, 6-4) over Tamari Gagoshidze in the No. 5 spot.
“There's a lot of credit to the way the girls were fighting, that was a top 25 team, but we were right there every step of the way," head coach Jordan Smith said in a written statement. "I think we just did really amazing, all of our six ladies out there today, the five that played and Maria [Santos] who's there supporting them every step of the way. We left it all on line, that's one thing we always coach them, don't have any regrets, be able to give your 100%.”
The Jayhawks opened the match with wins in the doubles point and in the No. 1 and No. 6 positions.
Sophomore Florentine Dekkers fell 2-0 (6-2, 6-3) to 59th ranked Malkia Ngounoue in the No. 1 spot and junior Manami Ukita fell 2-1 (6-3, 0-6, 5-7) to Carmen Roxana Manu in the No. 3 spot.
The Wildcats forfeited the No. 6 spot due to injury.
“We could have easily had our head down being down 2-0 going into the singles point," Smith said. "Instead, we made it known that this was a home match for K-State and not KU, and I think that’s a lot of credit to the fans that were here today."
K-State will wrap up the regular season with two more home matches, first against No. 18 Oklahoma on Friday at 5 p.m., and then No. 19 Oklahoma State on Sunday at 12 p.m..