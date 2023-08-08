11072022-mer-spt-kstatefb-22
Buy Now

Kansas State offensive lineman Christian Duffie holds back Texas edge rusher Justice Finkley during a game versus the Longhorns on Nov. 5, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Duffie will be out for the early part of the 2023 season because of an unspecified injury.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

A key starter for the Kansas State offensive line will not be available when the season starts on Sept. 2.

Christian Duffie, the starting right tackle for the Wildcats over the last several seasons, will be out for the early part of next season because of an undisclosed injury sustained during the summer.

Recommended for you