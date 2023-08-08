Kansas State offensive lineman Christian Duffie holds back Texas edge rusher Justice Finkley during a game versus the Longhorns on Nov. 5, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Duffie will be out for the early part of the 2023 season because of an unspecified injury.
A key starter for the Kansas State offensive line will not be available when the season starts on Sept. 2.
Christian Duffie, the starting right tackle for the Wildcats over the last several seasons, will be out for the early part of next season because of an undisclosed injury sustained during the summer.
“I think Duff will be early into the season (before he can play),” head coach Chris Klieman said. “We’re holding him out from something that happened in the summer. But it’s not long term and we’ll find out a little bit more probably in the next couple of weeks about when he’s available. We don’t believe it’s a long term deal, but we’re going to be really cautious. He’s played a lot of football and so we really need to be cautious.”
Duffie is one of several Wildcat offensive linemen who chose to come back for a final COVID season after helping K-State win a Big 12 title last season. He has started 35 straight contests, including all 14 games in 2022 and all 13 games the year before.
Replacing that level of experience will be tough, but the Wildcats are incredibly deep along the offensive line and have multiple options to help Duffie’s gap.
Klieman mentioned several possible names, including junior Carver Willis, redshirt freshman John Pastore, sophomore Andrew Leingang and sophomore Sam Hecht. Other options include shifting star left guard Cooper Beebe over to right tackle and having someone else fill his spot.
“That’s the thing that we’ve been fortunate on,” Klieman said. “We have a lot of versatility there to play seven, eight, nine guys and a handful of guys are able to play multiple spots.”