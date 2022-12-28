NEW ORLEANS — Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman and a select bunch of Wildcat defensive players sat down with media members Wednesday morning to help preview their upcoming Sugar Bowl matchup with Alabama on Saturday.
While we’re still a couple of days removed from the big game, here are a few takeaways from those conversations:
K-State is getting healthy
Things are trending positively so far for some of the more banged up Wildcats on K-State’s roster.
As of today, the Wildcats expect every player who hasn’t suffered a season-ending injury to contribute in some fashion come Saturday. That includes senior cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe who went down following a huge pass breakup in the endzone during K-State’s Big 12 championship earlier this month.
When head coach Chris Klieman was asked about his health in a press conference last week, he said that of all of the guys who could come back, Boye-Doe concerned him the most and he had not practiced up to that point.
But Klanderman indicated that they’re started to ramp the Lawrence native back up and seemed hopeful that he could see the field for what could be his final game in a Wildcat uniform.
“Ekow practiced yesterday,” Klanderman said. “He practiced on Monday also. He seems to be not showing any ill effects of anything. I think he's good to go.”
Klanderman also said that senior linebacker Daniel Green, who struggled with injury off-and-on throughout the season, is 100% heading into Saturday.
Young guys making noise
The extra bowl practices allow coaches a golden opportunity to not only prepare for their final game of the season, but also allow younger guys to get more practice snaps to help prepare them for the seasons ahead.
When asked, Klanderman singled out a couple guys that have stood out, two of which have already made a significant in-game impact for K-State.
“From a developmental standpoint, I'm going to say (freshman linebacker) Tobi Osunsanmi has been awesome,” Klanderman said. “I think (freshman linebacker) Jake Clifton continues to develop. (Freshman safety) VJ Payne continues to develop and mature. I know all those guys have played a little bit in those games. We have some really young players that we're extremely excited about moving forward.”
Osunsanmi, a Wichita East graduate, played some on special teams this season but has impressed many with his big frame and next level speed.
"I like how physical he is," junior linebacker Austin Moore said. "Obviously, he's got extreme speed too. When he gets thrown out on kickoff, in film, everybody's sitting there just kind of laughing about how far ahead he is of everybody else. It's crazy how quick he is. Once he's able to put it together, he's going to be really, really good."
Clifton has played in 10 games this year and has seen his role grow more and more as the season has progressed, including playing a season-high 41 snaps versus Oklahoma State.
Payne has played in all 13 games this season and has started in three, including the wins versus Kansas and TCU. He had a career-high eight tackles versus the Jayhawks.
"He just comes in ready to work every day,” senior cornerback Julius Brents said. “He's a sponge and he listens a lot to the older guys like me and other guys on our back end like (senior safety) Josh Hayes.”
And while the new guys are getting broken in, K-State has also tried to elevate some older guys that will be returning next year into leadership roles in anticipation of losing a group of veteran players that may be graduating or declaring for the NFL draft.
“From an older-guy perspective, we're still pushing a lot of these intermediate guys that are going to be the guys in the future, the Austin Moores and the (sophomore defensive end) Nate Matlacks and those guys, into more leadership positions,” Klanderman said. “We're just trying to set the stage for what the spring and winter is going to look like. As (senior defensive tackle) Eli Huggins and some of those guys move on, who is going to fill the void of being the voice in the room. And we're trying to push that on those guys as much as we can during this time also.”
The last rodeo
There’s still no word on whether or not star junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah will be returning next season.
When asked, the junior said he was still talking to his parents and he wanted to get the bowl game out of the way before making a final call.
However, there are a few players, including senior defensive tackle Eli Huggins, senior safeties Drake Cheatum and Josh Hayes, who will for sure not be returning for the 2023 season due their eligibility window coming to a close.
“That hasn't hit me yet,” Klanderman said. “I try not to think about it. It's going to be really emotional, just having that final meeting, that final walk-through, that final pregame kind of hullabaloo that we go through. Been through a lot with a lot of these guys. Think about the COVID year. Shoot, some of these guys, Eli Huggins was here when we got here. And it's going to be certainly a different feel without those guys in the room.”
Huggins, who was recruited to come back for a final year last offseason, already went through the emotions of leaving last year and knows he’ll have to go through them again once the clock hits triple-zeros Saturday afternoon.
"It's been weird, because last year I didn't really plan on coming back," Huggins said. "So I kind of had that mindset that this is the last this and this is the last that. This year, it's been a little different just because I kind of already went through it and we have such a big game in front of us. It's kind of overshadowing that it's almost over. It'll definitely hit me once that game is over, no doubt, but right now I'm so focused on what's ahead. I've kind of not really thought too much about it being the last of everything."
Senior middle linebacker Daniel Green could potentially come back for another season, but he’s already made the decision that Satuday’s game will be the end of the ride after a five-year K-State career.
"I believe so," Green said. "I'm right here just playing this game and I'm going embrace this moment with my brothers and come out here and try to get this win."