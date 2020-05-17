Kansas State Athletics virtually celebrated the 2019-20 season throughout the week with the Mark A. Chapman Powercat Choice Awards.
The awards were announced daily via K-State athletics social media accounts. All 16 athletic programs and athletes are eligible for the awards. The performance-related awards were voted on by members of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Here’s a rundown of this year’s recipients.
2019-20 Mark A. Chapman
Powercat Choice Awards
Athletic Award Winners
Male Newcomer of the Year – Joshua Youngblood, football
Female Newcomer of the Year – Ayoke Lee, women’s basketball
Unsung Hero – Cameron Thompson, baseball
Male Athlete of the Year – TJ Shankar, men’s track and field
Female Athlete of the Year – Peyton Williams, women’s basketball/volleyball
Inspiration Award – Jasauen Beard, women’s basketball
Purple Pride Award – Rachel Haskell, rowing
Show-Stopping Moment of the Year – Upset Of No. 5 Oklahoma, football
Outstanding Service to the Community – Luke Hauswirth, baseball
Outstanding Service to the Community – Mikaela Bennett, rowing
K-State Athletics Staff Member of the Year – Dr. Anne Weese
Women’s Team of the Year – Track and Field
Men’s Team of the Year – Football
Coach of the Year – Chris Klieman, football
Coaching Staff of the Year Recognition – Danny Cavender (nominated by volleyball), Vincent Johnson (track and field), Jermaine Henderson (men’s basketball), Corey Meredith (football), Kat Benton (soccer), Christa Ryan (rowing), AJ Kloss (women’s basketball), Josh Cyr (women’s golf), Robert Murray (men’s golf), Logan Burgess Hayes (tennis), Buck Taylor (baseball)
Academic Award Winners
Scholastic Achievement Award – Aubrey Gilchrist, rowing
Scholastic Achievement Award – Mckenzie Weber, volleyball
Scholastic Achievement Award – Ethan Powell, men’s track and field
Bob and Lila Snell Academic Award for Excellence and Effort – Chloe Weir, women’s golf
Bob and Lila Snell Academic Award for Excellence and Effort – Reggie Walker, football
Gina Sylvester Memorial Award – Andrew Hicks, football
Veryl and Fern Switzer Campus Leadership Award – DJ Render, football
Male Scholar Athlete of the Year – Adam Holtorf
Female Scholar Athlete of the Year – Peyton Williams, women’s basketball/volleyball
Wildcat Cup Winners
Baseball and Soccer