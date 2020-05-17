Kansas State Athletics virtually celebrated the 2019-20 season throughout the week with the Mark A. Chapman Powercat Choice Awards.

The awards were announced daily via K-State athletics social media accounts. All 16 athletic programs and athletes are eligible for the awards. The performance-related awards were voted on by members of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Here’s a rundown of this year’s recipients.

2019-20 Mark A. Chapman

Powercat Choice Awards

Athletic Award Winners

Male Newcomer of the Year – Joshua Youngblood, football

Female Newcomer of the Year – Ayoke Lee, women’s basketball

Unsung Hero – Cameron Thompson, baseball

Male Athlete of the Year – TJ Shankar, men’s track and field

Female Athlete of the Year – Peyton Williams, women’s basketball/volleyball

Inspiration Award – Jasauen Beard, women’s basketball

Purple Pride Award – Rachel Haskell, rowing

Show-Stopping Moment of the Year – Upset Of No. 5 Oklahoma, football

Outstanding Service to the Community – Luke Hauswirth, baseball

Outstanding Service to the Community – Mikaela Bennett, rowing

K-State Athletics Staff Member of the Year – Dr. Anne Weese

Women’s Team of the Year – Track and Field

Men’s Team of the Year – Football

Coach of the Year – Chris Klieman, football

Coaching Staff of the Year Recognition – Danny Cavender (nominated by volleyball), Vincent Johnson (track and field), Jermaine Henderson (men’s basketball), Corey Meredith (football), Kat Benton (soccer), Christa Ryan (rowing), AJ Kloss (women’s basketball), Josh Cyr (women’s golf), Robert Murray (men’s golf), Logan Burgess Hayes (tennis), Buck Taylor (baseball)

Academic Award Winners

Scholastic Achievement Award – Aubrey Gilchrist, rowing

Scholastic Achievement Award – Mckenzie Weber, volleyball

Scholastic Achievement Award – Ethan Powell, men’s track and field

Bob and Lila Snell Academic Award for Excellence and Effort – Chloe Weir, women’s golf

Bob and Lila Snell Academic Award for Excellence and Effort – Reggie Walker, football

Gina Sylvester Memorial Award – Andrew Hicks, football

Veryl and Fern Switzer Campus Leadership Award – DJ Render, football

Male Scholar Athlete of the Year – Adam Holtorf

Female Scholar Athlete of the Year – Peyton Williams, women’s basketball/volleyball

Wildcat Cup Winners

Baseball and Soccer

Recommended for you