Kansas State batters went a combined 1-for-13 with runners on base and its pitchers doled out six walks as it dropped Game 1 of a three-game series with Baylor 4-2 Friday night.
The Wildcats (25-23, 6-13 Big 12) outhit the Bears 9-8 but stranded 10 runners on base. That included leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth with the tying run at second base.
“We’re a better offense than that,” said K-State head coach Pete Hughes. “We weren’t very disciplined tonight. Kept the ball in the air too much. If you saw where our hits were in play, they weren’t on the ground or line drives. They were fly balls tonight. That was not what the stadium was giving us.”
Dylan Phillips put the Wildcats on the board with a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the sixth, which at the time cut the Bears' lead to 4-1.
Josh Nicoloff singled in the bottom of the eighth to drive in Jeff Heinrich and pick up K-State’s only hit with runners on base.
The Wildcats went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, including an 0-for-2 showing in the bottom of the ninth after Cole Johnson hit a one-out double.
Baylor starter Jake Johnson (4-4) pitched seven innings to tie for his longest start this season. He gave up one run on six hits while striking out three and walking one.
“We didn’t do a good enough job on their starter, working the counts and putting pressure on him,” Hughes said. “...When you strike out three and give up one run, you’re not missing any spots. You’re not missing many barrels either, but you’re not missing spots, so you have to have to rely on your location.”
Matt Voelker picked up the two-inning save for the Bears (24-22, 6-13 Big 12), allowing one run on three hits to go with a strikeout and two walks.
On the other side, K-State starter Blake Adams (5-5) gave up four runs on five hits while striking out three in six innings. However, he walked a costly five batters, four of which led off innings, as did one of the hits he surrendered. Two of those leadoff walks came around to score.
“In baseball, the percentage of scoring when the leadoff runner gets on base in the inning goes through the roof than when he doesn’t get on base,” Hughes said. “...That puts you behind, it forces you to field bunts, it puts runners in scoring position, it puts more pressure on every pitch you’ve got to call.”
Baylor took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Jacob Schoenvogel walked to lead off, advanced to second on a bunt, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a single by Tre Richardson.
The Bears added their second run in almost identical fashion when Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo batted in Harrison Caley. They scored two more in that inning on back-to-back base hits and back-to-back K-State fielding errors to take a 4-0 lead.
“We just didn’t get the hit tonight and they did,” Hughes said. “That was the difference in the game.”
The Wildcats bullpen combined to hold Baylor scoreless in the final three innings. Christian Ruebeck struck out one and gave up three hits in 2 1/3 inning, Wesley Moore walked the lone batter he faced and Blake Corsentino struck out the two batters he saw.
“It’s unfortunate because our bullpen did a great job to give us a chance to get back in that game,” Hughes said.
Nicoloff went 3-for-4 with an RBI for K-State, while Jeff Heinrich was 2-for-5 with a run scored. Cole Johnson got on base three times with two hits and a walk. Phillips’ home run was the Wildcats’ only other hit.
K-State and Baylor will play again at 4 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Wildcats' home season finale.