It’s do-or-die time for Kansas State’s NCAA Tournament hopes as the Wildcats head into the home stretch of the regular season.
K-State hosts Iowa State, a fellow bubble team, on Saturday before wrapping things up next week at No. 9 Texas Tech on Tuesday and at home versus Oklahoma on March 5.
After back-to-back losses at Oklahoma State and No. 5 Kansas, K-State needs to win its final three games to feel secure heading into the tournament.
“First thing I said (in practice on Thursday) was, ‘Who wants to be in the NCAA Tournament?’” Weber said. “They all jumped up a raised their hands. Then I said, ‘Then we’ve got to watch film and take this to heart and change some of these things on the defensive end.’”
The Cyclones aren’t going to make things easy.
After a major dip in performance midway though the season, Iowa State is looking every bit like the top-25 caliber team they were through the first third of the season.
The Cyclones have rattled off three-straight wins since K-State’s overtime victory in Ames on Feb. 25.
“They’ve gotten a second wind and they play with great energy,” Weber said.
Weber said that sophomore guard Nijel Pack should be good to go after suffering a small injury near the end of K-State’s loss at Kansas. Reserve sophomore guard Luke Kasubke came down with the flu in the last couple of days and might be unavailable or limited on Saturday.
Weber was also asked about the possibility of adding an extra non-conference game to help boost their tournament resume.
The consensus was BYU would fill that role, but it looks like K-State will not be able to fit a game in before the West Coast Conference starts their conference tournament next week.
An NCAA rule states schools are unable to play regular season games after they play in their conference tournament.
“I met with (athletics director) Gene Taylor and (executive associate athletics director) Casey Scott (on Thursday) and our biggest fear is we’ve got to focus on the games at hand first,” Weber said. “To jam in another game next week would make it really tough. The one option, maybe, is the Monday after Oklahoma (March 7), if we find someone that fits the mold. ... We’ll see. We’re still pursuing it.”
Saturday’s game will tip off at 1 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum and will be broadcast on ESPNU.