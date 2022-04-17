Kansas State football wrapped up spring practice on Saturday, and while they may not have been healthy enough to hold a showcase for fans, there were still plenty of nuggets of information that should be of interest.
Here are four storylines to keep an eye on as K-State heads toward summer workouts and the fall.
1. The hunt for Deuce Vaughn's back-up will continue into the fall
With the transfer of running backs Joe Ervin and Jacardia Wright after the end of the 2021 season, K-State is facing some depth issues in the backfield.
Sure, they have one of the best running backs in college football in Vaughn, who will no doubt make multiple preseason awards list and might possibly garner some Heisman buzz.
After Vaughn though, K-State's top returning rusher is back-up quarterback Will Howard.
Jordan Schippers, DJ Giddens, Jax Dineen (who played fullback up until this last spring) and Air Force transfer La'James White have been battling it out over the spring for a back-up running back gig and heading into summer workouts, no one has separated themselves from the pack.
“Getting better, but constant competition," Klieman said. "Everybody will have a day here and there. Whether it's Jordan Schippers or whether it's DJ (Giddens) and Jax (Dineen), and we've even put Seth Porter back there a little bit. We were really excited about Devrin Weathers, and he's missed all of spring with an injury that happened during bowl prep. So, it 'll be a work in progress throughout fall camp.”
2. The Wildcats may not be done with the transfer portal
Last week's departure of linebacker Branden Jennings stood as a reminder to everyone associated with the K-State football program that, in the age of the transfer portal, no roster is safe.
There are still some key position groups that could be shored up before the Wildcats open the season with South Dakota on Sept. 3, namely: linebacker, safety, running back, wide receiver and defensive tackle.
“We’ll know more by the end of April after all of our meetings go, because once we get done with spring ball, the coaches will meet with the players individually and then I'll meet with players throughout the rest of the month of April to see where we're at, but we have a few (scholarships) available," Klieman said. "There's some position things that we're still looking at to see where we can maybe move a guy around internally on our roster, but we have a few that we're probably going to use, yes.”
3. K-State's offense should have a different look to it this season
The biggest shake-up after the 2021 season was the firing of offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham who was eventually supplanted by then-quarterbacks coach Collin Klein.
New leadership on the offensive side of the football brings new philosophies on the field.
Fans felt the Wildcat offense had become boring, stagnant and predictable under Messingham, but a more exciting brand of football was displayed in K-State's Texas Bowl win over LSU with Klein calling the plays.
Coaches and players have talked about K-State playing faster than they have in years past. No one has been willing to go into specifics, but the excitement in their voices when they've talked about the changes has been palpable.
“It’s really exciting to see what our offense can really be capable of doing," senior wide receiver Malik Knowles said. "With Coach (Collin) Klein being the OC, he’s dialing up new plays every day and giving us different looks offensively. Hopefully changing the way that we’re playing.”
4. Martinez is the presumed starter at QB, but Howard has impressed
Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez is most likely the starter heading into summer workouts, but because of a shoulder surgery that took place before he left Lincoln, the graduate transfer was incredibly limited throughout the spring.
For the second-straight season, junior back-up Will Howard has had to take all of the first-string practice reps throughout the spring and from all indications, Howard has continued to improve in all aspects of the game and coaches have taken notice.
“I’m so pleased with the progress that Will has made and excited to see where that progress can go once we get into competitive environments," Klieman said. "He has done some things mechanically to help accuracy and arm strength as long as he continues to work on those things, which I know he will because very few people will outwork Will Howard on our football team.
"The kid's going to be a really, really good player. He knows he's in a position now where we've got competition for him, and he thrives on that. He's not, ‘Why are you bringing somebody in?’ (He's), ‘I'm thriving on it. It’s just going to make me better.’ So, I've just seen him grow so much as a person as well as a player, but the confidence that he's playing with and those kids in that locker room believe in him.”
Heralded redshirt freshman Jake Rubley and junior Jaren Lewis are clearly in third and fourth behind Howard, but Rubley, who sat all of last season, has continued to make progress and seems in position for that third spot on the depth chart.
"Jake is doing so much better of having those tough situations of we're looking like we're blitzing this way and all sudden we're coming this way, or the covers look like it's rotating weak and it's rotating strong," Klieman said. "It just takes a while to do that. ... In fall camp, we've got to make sure and continue to push Jake so that he feels more and more comfortable. But he's improved so much from fall to spring.”