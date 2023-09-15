image001.jpg

Kansas State celebrates after senior defender Aliyah El-Naggar nailed the game-tying goal to force a draw in the Wildcats' Big 12 opener versus Cincinnati at Buser Family Park. 

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State soccer welcomed Cincinnati to its new conference with a 1-1 tie in the first Big 12 athletic event in Bearcats’ program history. The Wildcats ended its four-game skid and earned a point to start conference play.

“We kept grinding, kept battling and we responded really well to equalize it,” head coach Mike Dibbini said after the game. “The game could have gone either way but it’s nice to get a point.”

