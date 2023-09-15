Kansas State soccer welcomed Cincinnati to its new conference with a 1-1 tie in the first Big 12 athletic event in Bearcats’ program history. The Wildcats ended its four-game skid and earned a point to start conference play.
“We kept grinding, kept battling and we responded really well to equalize it,” head coach Mike Dibbini said after the game. “The game could have gone either way but it’s nice to get a point.”
The first half, akin to the entire match, was tightly contested, resulting in a tie at the break. K-State (2-4-3) held a slim 51:49 advantage in the possession battle but trailed Cincinnati (1-4-3) in shots, 8-2.
Having a tie at the half hasn’t inspired much confidence for the Wildcats this season. The team entered the match 1-2-2 when tied at halftime.
“We’ve noticed as a team that the past four games, we’ve been focusing a lot on the other team when we really need to focus on ourselves and what we do best,” senior defender Aliyah El-Naggar said. “In the locker room, we were just like, ‘Hey, keep playing our game, we’re putting them under pressure and they’re getting nervous.’”
Coming out of halftime K-State did become more of an aggressor, tallying six shots compared to the two in the first period. However, the Wildcats still found themselves behind after the Bearcats took a 1-0 lead in the 63rd minute.
Trailing had been difficult for the Wildcats who had failed to match an opponent’s goal since the season opener. Thursday night, however, K-State was able to flip the script and respond.
“When their goal went in, the (energy) level didn’t go down,” El-Naggar said. “It’s been going down in the past, so it was nice that we kind of raised it a little bit.”
Dibbini had a similar takeaway on his players preserving saying, “They’re problem solvers. They’ve got to be able to figure it out. I thought they did a really good job of bouncing back. We went back to a different formation just to get us some offense and that obviously paid off.”
El-Naggar sank the equalizer on a free kick with just over 11 minutes remaining. The fifth-year senior became the only player in program history to score two game-tying goals in a career.
“When I hit that ball, I knew that it was gonna go in,” El-Naggar said.
Finding the back of the net to secure a draw meant more for El-Naggar, a native of the Cincinnati area.
“It was just fun getting to play my hometown (team),” she said. “It’s weird, I’m used to being there, but getting that goal too, it was really nice against them.”
The Wildcats had to rely on more than just their experienced players as a couple of key contributors in freshmen Morgan Struttman and Rilyn Rintoul were out with injuries. Sophomore Andra Mohler notched her first career start as a result.
“(The depth) was great,” Dibbini said. “We had a couple of players step up. I thought Andra Mohler came in today and was significant for us and contributed on the attack.”
Dibbini hopes to have his roster at full strength soon and believes “the sky’s the limit” as the young roster matures.
The Wildcats will head south after this weekend for a three-game road trip, beginning with a match against Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“We have a lot of work to do, but we’ll take this point and we’ll move forward,” Dibbini said.