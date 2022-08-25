100221_mer_spt_KSUvsOklahomaFB-23.jpg
Buy Now

Kansas State reacts after a kickoff return for a touchdown from receiver Malik Knowles (4) in the fourth quarter of the Wildcats’ loss to Oklahoma in 2021. Knowles is one of several special teams veterans that return for the 2022 season.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman assured the media that there was no cause for concern when one reporter asked why they hadn’t heard much about special teams during the duration of fall camp.

It was a fair question. The Wildcats provided six interview opportunities to media since fall camp began, and aside from passing mentions and a jokey, two-minute interview with senior long snapper Randen Plattner concerning his now-iconic mullet and facial hair combo, talk of special teams had been mostly non-existant.

Tags

Recommended for you