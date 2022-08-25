Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman assured the media that there was no cause for concern when one reporter asked why they hadn’t heard much about special teams during the duration of fall camp.
It was a fair question. The Wildcats provided six interview opportunities to media since fall camp began, and aside from passing mentions and a jokey, two-minute interview with senior long snapper Randen Plattner concerning his now-iconic mullet and facial hair combo, talk of special teams had been mostly non-existant.
And while Klieman has no problem talking up his specialists, the fact that they’ve gone under the radar is just fine with him.
“The great thing is they’re all returning,” Klieman said. “And that’s really good that you haven’t heard much from them because they just go about their business and do things right.”
On the kicking end, K-State returns three strong and reliable legs in senior Ty Zentner, sophomore Chris Tennant and senior Jack Blumer.
Zentner returns to handle punting and kickoff duties after earning honorable mention All-Big 12 honors last season. He has a 42.5-yard punt average which would rank fourth in school history if he had seven more attempts to reach the required minimum.
“We’ve not kicked and punted as much in fall camp to try to preserve and make (Zenter) as effective early season to mid-season and then mid-season late season,” Klieman said. “I think Ty’s going to have a terrific season because he’s understanding his body and how to manage it.”
Tennant returns after taking over place-kicking duties midway through his freshman year when season-starter Taiten Winkel left the program after suffering a season-ending injury.
He went 5-of-8 on field goals, including hitting a 51-yarder versus Texas which tied Jamie Rheem’s 51-yarder versus Nebraska in 1996 for the longest field goal by a true freshman in school history. He was also a perfect 16-for-16 on extra point attempts.
“Chris has got a cannon for a leg,” Klieman said. “We’ve put him in a lot of different positions. Coming off the field, two minute-situations, all that stuff. I’m excited for Chris because I think he’s going to capitalize on the opportunity he has.”
Blumer rounds out the bunch and will be the primary holder for Tennant as well as the back-up punter to Zentner. He punted just one time last season after recording 24 punts during the 2020 campaign.
“Blumer is the guy that’s probably the most unheralded because, what’s he do? Well, he holds, which is the number one thing for a kicker and a long snapper is making sure it’s going to be held and he’s one of the best there is,” Klieman said. “And Jack’s a kid that’s on punt return. He’s on kickoff return. He’s doing some other things to help us because Ty’s a little bit ahead of him.”
As for the rest of the kickoff and return unit, some of the mainstay blockers and tacklers return, but a lot of them graduated leaving lots of room for talented underclassmen that Klieman and the rest of the Wildcat coaches have raved about to fill those gaps.
“We feel like we have more depth,” Klieman said. “We just need to mix and match the right guys in there. Nick Allen Seth Porter, Ty Bowman, Austin Moore; those are a handful that I can name that are the kind of guys that are always on (special teams). But we’re starting to gain more more depth with a lot of our new players and young players and one of the things we’re going to emphasize this week is a lot of special teams work and take out the Nick Allen’s and Austin Moore’s and Seth Porter’s and see how these young guys respond when we throw a lot of stuff at them. Can they communicate and execute at a high level?”
Last but certainly not least is K-State’s special teams bread and butter: the returners. Senior wide receivers Malik Knowles and Phillip Brooks return after strong 2021 seasons and are poised to keep returns a strength for the Wildcats heading into 2022.
Knowles, a preseason All-American and preseason All-Big 12 kickoff returner, enters his senior season tied for fourth in school history in kick return touchdowns with three. He is also second nationally among active players in kick return touchdowns behind Rutgers’ Aron Cruickshank and fifth in kickoff return average (28.9).
He’s ranked sixth in school history in kick return average yards (28.2) and total yards (1,099).
Brooks, K-State’s primary punt returner, enters the 2022 season tied for first nationally among active players in career punt return touchdowns (3), second in punt return average yards (15.8) and seventh in punt return yards (473).
He ranks second in school history and is tied for sixth in Big 12 history in punt return touchdowns and is 11 punt return attempts shy of making the top 10 in school history
“It’s been that way since I since I’ve been here,” Klieman said of the duo. “And if they’re healthy, and they’re ready to go, they’re going to be back there because they’re going to have a chance to take it to the house. So we’re gonna focus on those two and we’re going to keep working guys back there. But those are the main two.”