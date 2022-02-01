Kansas State's Selton Miguel (3) shakes hands with a teammate after scoring in a game against McNeese on Dec. 22 at Bramlage Coliseum. Head coach Bruce Weber announced on Monday that Miguel would still be out for at least another week due to an ankle injury sustained versus Baylor on Jan. 25.
The Kansas State men will have to wait at least another week and probably longer before getting sophomore guard Selton Miguel back from injury.
On Tuesday, Weber said the sophomore, who injured his ankle last Tuesday in the Wildcats' loss to Baylor, has improved but is still a ways off from returning to the court.
“Selton is off crutches," Weber said. "He still has a boot on. He's been running in the pool. Yesterday for the first time he did some form shooting and actually got two shoes on just so he could shoot. The earliest (he could return) would be maybe next week but again, I don't know that. He was excited because in the pool he had some pretty good mobility but then when he went on the court, back to reality that he didn't have probably the strength. The swelling is down."
Weber also mentioned that sophomore center Davion Bradford participated in his first full practice in a week.
Bradford has been limited the past several days due to a hip injury and only played six minutes versus Baylor and two minutes on Saturday at Ole Miss.
"Hopefully he'll have a little more mobility and can give us a little bit of a lift on Wednesday," Weber said.
The Wildcats host Oklahoma State on Wednesday and hope to snap a three-game skid.
The Cowboys also come into game losers of their last three games.
"(Oklahoma State's) coming off a tough loss at Florida," Weber said of the Cowboys. "I watched the game last night. They're very, very athletic. They're very talented, they got good depth. They keep coming at you. They're very physical with their defense. They play a lot of defenses."
Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.