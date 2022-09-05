Kansas State soccer fell behind early at home on Sunday versus Purdue and could not catch back up, falling 2-1 to the Boilermakers from the Big 10.
"We learned a lot today, learned a lot about ourselves," head coach Mike Dibbini said in a written statement. "I feel pretty good about where we are at, if we can continue to keep the standard of where we are at and be a little more focused in the final third and a little more focused in possession and not turning the ball over while we are in our big shape in our attack."
The Wildcats (2-3-1) fell behind 1-0 in the fifth-minute of the game after Purdue (3-3-0) scored on a cross from Emily Mathews to Zoie Allen.
The Boilermakers jumped ahead another point 20 minutes later after a long pass through the K-State defense found Grace Dunaway, Purdue's leading scorer, who then scored from 20 yards out for her fourth goal of the season.
The first half of the match was quite messy. K-State was whistled for a season-high three yellow cards while Purdue's Sabrina Blount was ejected on yellow card accumulation in the 43rd minute, leaving Purdue to play with 10 players in the second half.
With that advantage in the second half, K-State outshot Purdue 8-2, but still fell short offensively.
K-State's one and only goal came after a penalty stop in the 87th minute. Senior forward Kyler Goins nailed a shot from 25 yards out on the left side of the field which edged past Purdue's goalkeeper and found the lower right corner of the goal.
The goal was Goins third of the season and her sixth point, both of which lead the Wildcats in 2022.
"She's experienced," Dibbini said. "She's been in those key moments. She's scoring goals so we just have to continue to get her the ball and create for us. So she is using her leadership and her experience."
K-State had one last attempt to tie things up after receiving a corner kick in the 88th minute. The Wildcats pulled junior keeper Alaina Werremeyer from goal to help spur an even larger advantage on the attack, but Purdue defended the ball away and held back the late comeback attempt.
Up next, the Wildcats will have the week off before hosting Yale on Friday at 7 p.m. for Senior Night.