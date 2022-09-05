unnamed.jpg
Buy Now

Senior forward Kyler Goins fights past a Purdue defender in a 2-1 loss to the Boilermakers at Buser Family Park Sunday afternoon. Goins had the Wildcats' lone goal. 

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State soccer fell behind early at home on Sunday versus Purdue and could not catch back up, falling 2-1 to the Boilermakers from the Big 10. 

"We learned a lot today, learned a lot about ourselves," head coach Mike Dibbini said in a written statement. "I feel pretty good about where we are at, if we can continue to keep the standard of where we are at and be a little more focused in the final third and a little more focused in possession and not turning the ball over while we are in our big shape in our attack."

Tags

Recommended for you