As a senior, midfielder Brookelynn Entz went into Kansas State’s home finale last season believing it would be the last time she would play in front of adoring fans as a collegian.
But because the NCAA granted a one-year waiver last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Entz returned this fall for one more go-round with the Wildcats.
And now she’ll have her true senior send-off Thursday, as K-State hosts Iowa State at 7 p.m. at Buser Family Park.
The match against the Cyclones has major implications.
Depending on how the result, the Wildcats could clinch a Big 12 tournament berth — pending the outcome of Kansas’ home match versus Texas, which also kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The possible scenarios:
- A K-State win, paired with a KU loss or tie, puts the Wildcats into the conference tournament;
- A K-State tie, paired with a KU loss, also will help the Wildcats clinch the final tournament spot (because K-State would win the first tie-breaker — head-to-head matchups — after beating its in-state rival earlier this year;
- A K-State loss or a KU win or draw eliminates the Wildcats;
- If Iowa State beats K-State, and Texas tops KU, then the Cyclones edge out the two Sunflower State schools to head to the league tournament
“It is a win-or-go-home game,” Entz said. “If we win (and KU loses or ties), we get into the tournament and make history. I am super excited for this upcoming game. I believe 100% we are going to win, (and) that we are going to celebrate on the field and do something that K-State soccer has never done before.”
Junior forward Marissa Weichel said Entz simply is a game changer.
“When she is on the field, she always finds a way have the ball is motivating,” Weichel said. “She is just a great leader. You know she is going to keep fighting, and you can trust her on and off the field. She had helped make this program what it is.”
The Wildcats never have appeared in the Big 12 tournament since the program’s inception in 2016. For Entz, playing in the event has been a goal ever since she stepped on campus.
“It would mean so much to the coaches, all the players and to the fans to be able to see the growth of this program,” Entz said. “To see that played out by getting to the tournament, I know I do not want my season to end on Thursday. I do not want my college career to end, (and) I am going to do everything I can to get to the Big 12 tournament.”
K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said Thursday will be emotional for him, as he watches Entz play at Buser Family Park for the final time.
“(Entz) has brought a lot to this program,” he said. “She is our ambassador. There is nothing more that I want for her, her teammates and other seniors and their final game of the year (than a win). I am very happy with where she has come from and what she is planning on doing after she is done here.”
“There is so many things you can say about Brookelynn in so many different ways, but there is nothing more special than watching her do her very best every single game. Hopefully she gets rewarded, and the team gets rewarded by getting into the Big 12 tournament.”
Entz, a 5-foot-4 midfielder, hopes the program’s name will linger long after she’s gone.
“I just hope I put this program on the map,” Entz said. “I hope that I can come back later on and (K-State soccer) will be fighting for championships, Big 12 titles and I can look back and remember the times we just had to grind. I hope I have been able to build something here that can last a long time.”
Regardless of what happens Thursday, Entz said the program is in good hands under Dibbini’s guidance.
“The future is looking really bright,” Entz said. “There are steps being taken to continue to keep getting better every single day, from the coaching staff, to the players. ... And obviously the facility helps a lot.