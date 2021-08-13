Kansas State soccer wasn’t deterred in its first action of the season Thursday evening in an exhibition at South Dakota State. The Wildcats found themselves trailing 1-0 after the first 79 minutes but two goals from freshman Adah Anderson and strong defense down the stretch gave K-State a 2-1 victory in Brookings, S.D.
“It’s always good to get out and get everybody an opportunity to showcase their abilities,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said in a release. “I felt like in the first half it was a combination of nerves, getting used to the surface and getting the jitters out a little bit. We found some rhythm once the game settled. The second half is when we actually took control of the match and did a nice job of playing to our skill sets and playing to our attacking style. It showed as we had a lot of opportunities.”
K-State’s first goal came in the 80th minute on a penalty kick after a foul on the Jackrabbits goalkeeper.
Anderson converted the kick to tie things up and 30 seconds later, she took advantage of good positioning after a corner kick deflection at the goal to net her second of the game.
“We always talk about the first ball and second ball and they stay true to understanding that most opportunities are going to come from the second ball,” Dibbini said.
“If you notice in both set pieces, everyone was in the right position, ready for the second ball. ... So they executed their chances, and they did a good job of it and they stay focused. I’m very happy that we came out here to get this opportunity.”
The Wildcats will play their first home match and final exhibition of the season at 1 p.m. Sunday, when they host Wyoming at Buser Family Park.