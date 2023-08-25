Kansas State soccer opened its home schedule on Thursday night with a 2-0 victory against Texas-San Antonio (UTSA). The win marks K-State’s third in a home opener and the first since 2018.

The Wildcats (2-0-1) were led by depth as the duo of freshman forwards Jo Sees and Morgan Struttmann registered the two goals off the bench. Sees buried her goal in the 40th minute and assisted Struttmann just 37 seconds later.

