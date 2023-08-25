Kansas State forward Morgan Struttmann lines up a shot on goal during a non-conference game against Texas-San Antonio on Thursday night at Buser Family Park. Struttmann had one goal in the Wildcats’ 2-0 win over the Roadrunners.
Kansas State forward Jo Sees is greeted by her teammates at the end of the first half during the Wildcats’ 2-0 non-conference win against Texas-San Antonio on Thursday night at Buser Family Park. Sees scored one goal.
Kansas State forward Morgan Struttmann lines up a shot on goal during a non-conference game against Texas-San Antonio on Thursday night at Buser Family Park. Struttmann had one goal in the Wildcats’ 2-0 win over the Roadrunners.
Kansas State forward Jo Sees is greeted by her teammates at the end of the first half during the Wildcats’ 2-0 non-conference win against Texas-San Antonio on Thursday night at Buser Family Park. Sees scored one goal.
Kansas State soccer opened its home schedule on Thursday night with a 2-0 victory against Texas-San Antonio (UTSA). The win marks K-State’s third in a home opener and the first since 2018.
The Wildcats (2-0-1) were led by depth as the duo of freshman forwards Jo Sees and Morgan Struttmann registered the two goals off the bench. Sees buried her goal in the 40th minute and assisted Struttmann just 37 seconds later.
“I thought we played excellent in the first half, some of the best soccer,” head coach Mike Dibbini said after the game. “...Our young players came in and our depth showed tonight, so it was a great win for us.”
The Wildcats came out and attacked early, putting 19 shots up in total. K-State recorded six shots on goal, with five coming in the first half.
“We’ve got players that can come in and just continue to push forward and leave the gas on,” Dibbini said. “No brakes, all gas is the mindset.”
The Roadrunners (2-1-0) kept the game within reach with some adjustments at halftime but were ultimately held to eight total shots by the Wildcats’ defense.
“They changed a little bit of their formation in the second half,” Dibbini said. They pressed us a little bit up the field and took away a little bit of what we were trying to do…but we played through it, and we figured it out.
Sophomore goalkeeper Murphy Sheaff denied UTSA on each of its two shots on goal. Sheaff earned her second straight shutout, advancing her own active shutout streak of 260:17.
In the previous shoutout, Sheaff recorded five saves as the Wildcats earned a draw against then-No. 18 Northwestern. The native of Australia appreciated having a less stressful night.
“Love it. I mean, as much as I love making a save, it’s even better if I don’t have to,” she said. “I know they’re out there doing their best and I’m grateful for that. I’m grateful for them keeping the ball away from me, it makes my job a lot easier.”
Going forward, resilience on defense will be key for the Wildcats in producing wins.
“We defended well, we denied penetration and services,” Dibbini said. “I felt like if we can continue to do that and focus on our defensive intensity and our organization, our offense will come.”
Sees has made a big impact for the Wildcats early this season. She owns two goals this season, which is tied for third in K-State history for goals in a freshman season.
“I’m honestly just grateful for any way that I can contribute to the team,” Sees said. “As a freshman, I really don’t even expect anything. So I’m just incredibly grateful to be able to contribute in any way that I can.”
Despite losing 11 seniors last year, the Wildcats have found success early on.
“We haven’t really been in this position,” Dibbini said. “It’s a new team and a new era of players that are hungry to compete and win.”
K-State will wrap up its two-match home stand on Sunday, taking on Creighton at Buser Family Park with kickoff set for 1 p.m.