Kansas State forward Marisa Weichel searches for a teammate while throwing in the ball during the Wildcats’ 1-0 win over Missouri State Aug. 6 at Buser Family Park.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After a thrilling 1-0 road victory at Weber State Thursday, Kansas State has heavy momentum as it prepares to host Purdue Sunday at Buser Family Park.

However, the Wildcats haven't gotten off to the start they to this season, as they sit at 2-2-1 after Thursday's win. Senior Marisa Weichel said it was disappointing to get off to the start they did after entering the season with high hopes.

