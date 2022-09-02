After a thrilling 1-0 road victory at Weber State Thursday, Kansas State has heavy momentum as it prepares to host Purdue Sunday at Buser Family Park.
However, the Wildcats haven't gotten off to the start they to this season, as they sit at 2-2-1 after Thursday's win. Senior Marisa Weichel said it was disappointing to get off to the start they did after entering the season with high hopes.
“We know how much potential we have,” Weichel said. “We are better than the way we have been playing, and we all know that.”
Weichel scored K-State's only goal against Weber State on Thursday. It was the 100th all-time goal for K-State soccer, and Weichel’s first of the season. It was a much-needed win after the tough endings the Wildcats have suffered.
K-State led Northwestern 1-0 in the season opener before giving up two second-half goals and losing. It led Northern Colorado 1-0 before allowing a goal in the final 10 minutes to finish in a tie.
The Wildcats picked up their first win at Texas-Rio Grande Valley last Thursday, but they gave up another late goal in a 2-1 loss at Texas-San Antonio last Sunday.
“We got a little tough love, which we needed,” Weichel said. “I think it is going to propel us in the right direction for this weekend. Hopefully, we can learn from it. Hopefully, we can look back later in the season, and be like, ‘We need these games to learn what we are actually capable of and realize what we have to do type of thing.’”
Weichel said responding well after the disappointing tie with Northern Colorado showed good team character, and it led to a meaningful road win at UTRGV.
“Beating UTRGV, we needed to win that game,” she said. “Going into it, we knew that was a game we had to win.”
The Wildcats showed an ability to bounce back again with Thursday's win at Weber State. It was the final game of a three-game road stretch in which they won two out of three.
“I think these games are good learning experiences and are going to motivate us,” Weichel said. “Because we know we are better than we way we have been playing.”
Head coach Mike Dibbini said he sees the progress in this team compared to previous years, but turning close games into wins rather than ties or losses will require them it to take next step.
“We are getting better than we have been in so many different ways that may not be noticeable in terms of the results, but it is definitely noticeable in training, and it is definitely noticeable on the field,” Dibbini said. “Now, we just got to be better at executing and figuring out ways to win. Obviously, the hardest part and the hardest thing to do at this level is learning how to win. We are on the cusp of figuring that out. We are putting ourselves in positions a lot more now than we ever have in the past to win those results. If we bring the energy and effort, we give ourselves a chance to get a good result.”
A huge opportunity to move forward awaits Sunday when Purdue pays a visit.
“I think we are all super motivated and ready to do it,” Weichel said. “No one likes losing. We don’t have the feeling we have right now. We want to (be) ready for Purdue.”
Sunday's game with the Boilermakers will begin at 1 p.m. and air on Big 12 Now on ESPN +.