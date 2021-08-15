It appeared the Kansas State soccer team was heading for a loss in its exhibition finale against Wyoming at Buser Family Park on Sunday. The Wildcats trailed 1-0 for nearly all but eight minutes of game time.
K-State had 19 total shots (11 shots goal) in the game.
Junior Aliyah El-Naggar had the lone kick that found the back of the net for a hosts.
With 7:57 remaining, El-Naggar quickly sprinted down the middle of the field with the ball with no Wyoming defender in front of her. Just before El-Naggar entered the goal box, she blasted a rocket off her left foot that went over the hands of diving Wyoming goalkeeper Alex Daws.
Ultimately, the goal allowed the Wildcats to draw with the Cowgirls.
“(Erin) Morrissey threw an awesome ball through, and I was a little bit late to the run at first,” El-Naggar said, “but I was like, ‘You know what? (There’s) only like 10 minutes left in the game. I might as well just go full out and see where it ends.’ I was a little nervous because she hit the back of my foot, and I was like, ‘I am either going to fall or going to shoot the ball.’ So, I just tried shooting it. I actually thought I missed the goal, but gladly it went in. It just felt great for our team to get that goal in.”
El-Naggar said she and her teammates never panicked when they trailed for about 18 minutes of game time. Instead, they were energized to tie the game to avoid the loss.
“In soccer, you make mistakes all the time,” El-Naggar said. “It is a game of mistakes. That is what we always hear. I know this team.”
“We believe in each other. We know we will work for each other no matter what. Our sense of urgency never went down. We kept pressing and we kept playing like ourselves, and not stressing out. And the end result, we ended up tying (tie score), which is awesome.”
K-State had coach Mike Dibbini didn’t downplay the importance of El-Naggar’s game-tying shot.
“We want to get out there and continue to fight all the way till the end, and that is what we did,” Dibbini said. “We showed some grit there.”
Defensively, the Wildcats are in the middle of a competition for starting goalkeeper, with three candidates vying for the job. Dibbini only played two in this game: Alaina Werremeyer played the first half and Peyton Pearson took the second.
“I thought they both did a good job,” Dibbini said. “I felt like we were not really tested too much. Maybe a little bit on set pieces, but we were not really tested as far as running the play. For the minutes they both split, I thought they both did a nice job.”
Wyoming had four total shots, with only two on goal. The visitors’ goal came with 25 minutes left in the game.
Dibbini said overall, he is pleased with the team after two exhibitions. (In its exhibition opener, K-State beat South Dakota State on the road.
Not that the Wildcats were perfect: They were called for an offsides penalty nine times.
But Dibbini noted mistakes like those are what exhibitions are for: to work out issues prior to the regular season.
“It was a lot of positive,” said Dibbini, referring to the pair of exhibitions. “I felt like we outplayed (Wyoming). They punished us on a defensive mistake lapse. We just got done playing a match on the road. (We) traveled back, and they have fresh legs. I feel like any points on a Sunday result after you play is a good thing for us. It was a good weekend for us as far as getting four points. I feel like we have taken some steps ahead.
“The only thing I noticed about this team is we have some grit. We were down twice, and we made some adjustments. Grit is what has carried us over to the end of the games.”
K-State starts the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday, hosting Weber State.