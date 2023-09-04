Kansas State soccer dropped its second straight game Saturday evening in a 4-0 home loss to Nebraska.
The Wildcats (2-2-2) have been shut out in four of the six games they've played this season.
All four Husker (5-0-1) goals came in the first half. The Wildcats were outshot 30-14, including a 11-2 advantage by Nebraska in corner kicks. The 30 shots were a new Buser Family Park record for shots by an opponent.
“That's a really good team and to be fair to us, they deflated us in the first half because we didn't compete with them," head coach Mike Dibbini said in a written statement. "I don't think it had anything to do with the X's and O's, it had everything to do with getting out there and battling and competing.
"We looked like we were a little nervous and hesitant, and we were on our back foot in the first half. We focused on our mindset going into the second half, and we played a much better. But we've learned from this and we will move forward. We've just got to come out on our front foot from here on out, and against a really good team, starting on our back foot was not a good idea.”
The first goal came in the 15th minute off a Eleanor Dale rebound near the goal, the second came 13 minutes later as Dale found the back of the net again on a cross from Abbey Schwarz, and the third and fourth goals came in the 35th and 40th minutes on a shot by Maggie Altman from 17 yards out and a header from Sarah Weber.
Wildcat goalkeeper Murphy Sheaff finished with a career-high seven saves.
Things won't be getting easier for the Wildcats as No. 16 Memphis (4-0-1) comes to tow on Thursday. Match time is schedule for 7 p.m. and it will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.