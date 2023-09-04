image001 (1).jpg
Kansas State senior forward Kiran Singh drives down the field in the Wildcats' 4-0 loss to Nebraska on Saturday. 

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State soccer dropped its second straight game Saturday evening in a 4-0 home loss to Nebraska. 

The Wildcats (2-2-2) have been shut out in four of the six games they've played this season. 

