Kansas State soccer was upset 2-1 after a second-half comeback by Oral Roberts on Sunday night. The Wildcats (2-4-2) have suffered four straight losses following the best start in program history.
“Disappointing result, it felt like we had enough opportunities to separate and put this game away, but we kept the team in the match,” head coach Mike Dibbini said after the game.
K-State came out attacking early and went up 1-0 courtesy of a goal by senior forward Maddie Wiechel in the 14th minute. The Wildcats had failed to find the net in their previous four matches.
“(Ending the drought) is always good, but I wish we capitalized and executed on more of our chances,” Dibbini said. “We did have some of those, but you got to be better. We have to be better at putting those away.”
The Wildcats recorded nine shots on goal in the first half, compared to the Golden Ealges’ two, but momentum began to switch even before the break. The possession percentage stood at an even 50:50 split at halftime.
“They pressed us, they started the press late in the first half, and I knew they were going to do it in the second half,” Dibbini said. “We had a plan, but we just didn’t respond to it and they definitely punished us for it.”
Oral Roberts (2-3-3) recorded 15 shots in the second half after only recording four in the first period. The Golden Eagles would find the net and tie the affair on a penalty kick in the 64th minute.
“Once they scored the equalizer, they built more confidence and, a young team like us, didn’t know how to respond to it,” Dibbini said.
Shortly after, in the 72nd minute, a corner kick for Oral Roberts found the foot of Julia Thasaphong who snuck the ball just inside the near left post, giving the Golden Eagles the 2-1 lead.
Both goals for Oral Roberts were against K-State goalkeeper Morgan Hobbs. The sophomore entered the game in the 60th minute in relief of starting goalkeeper Murphy Sheaff.
“That was our plan before the game started,” Dibbini said. “(We needed) to get Morgan some minutes before we go into Big 12 play in case Murphy goes down. Whether we were up or down, that was the plan from the beginning.”
The setting for the game at Buser Family Park was overcast all night, with wind and rain building momentum alongside the Golden Eagles.
“Obviously we can’t control Mother Nature, the wind picked up a little bit and the rain came…it definitely deflated us a little bit,” Dibbini said. “We had to adjust and at the end of the day, we had our chances to separate the game early on. We just didn’t do it.”
The Wildcats stay home and open Big 12 play on Thursday night at 7 p.m. against new-conference foe Cincinnati (1-4-2). With the challenging conference schedule up next, K-State will need to move on quickly from Sunday’s defeat.
“We got to refocus and regroup,” Dibbini said. “Put this one behind us. You know, we let one get away and we got to be better.”