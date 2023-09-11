image001.jpg

Kansas State senior forward Maddie Weichel dribbles the ball down the pitch during the Wildcats’ 2-1 loss to Oral Roberts Sunday. K-State has now lost four straight matches.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State soccer was upset 2-1 after a second-half comeback by Oral Roberts on Sunday night. The Wildcats (2-4-2) have suffered four straight losses following the best start in program history.

“Disappointing result, it felt like we had enough opportunities to separate and put this game away, but we kept the team in the match,” head coach Mike Dibbini said after the game.

