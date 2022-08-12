Kansas State senior forward Kyler Goins and Missouri State midfielder Jenna Anderson compete for the ball during the Wildcats’ 1-0 win over the Bears on Saturday at Buser Family Park. Goins is one of 10 seniors on this year’s squad.
After falling one game short of qualifying for the Big 12 tournament last year, Kansas State soccer heads into 2022 driven by the experience of a 10-member senior class, and the goal of qualifying for the tournament for the first time in school history.
“Everyone’s head is on straight,” senior forward Marissa Weichel said. “We all want to make it to the Big 12 tournament. We want to win the Big 12, and go past that. This program has never done that. We want to do it for each other, and we want to do it for our coaches. We want this to be the year.”
Dibbini said the day after the season-ending loss last season to Iowa State, this year’s seniors came together and decided to turn the loss into a learning experience. They formed a stronger bond and worked together to understand what it takes to accomplish what their goals. It is something Dibbini said that makes this group of seniors “a little bit different.”
“That starts with our leadership, and our leadership comes from the seniors,” Dibbini said.
This senior class contains key contributors who made big contributions in 2021: midfielder Bailey Nemechek, defender Aliyah El-Naggar, forward Kyler Goins, defender Jesse Loren, Weichel and defender Kursten Von Klahr.
Von Klahr started in all 18 games last season, Nemechek played in 16 matches with 12 starts, El-Naggar started in all 18 games, Goins played in all 18 games with 17 starts while also leading the team with three goals in Big 12 play and Loren played in all 18 games with 17 starts, including recording the most minutes on the team.
Weichel started all 18 games and holds the school record for career goals per game (.33), career points per game (.72) and goals in a junior season (6).
Also, five of the seniors, El-Naggar, Roo Yarnell-Williams, Loren, Weichel, Von Klahr and Rebecca Bartosh transferred to K-State last season as juniors. So this year, their chemistry together should be improved.
“(Last year) we had never played together,” Weichel said. “There were just so many transfers. Now, it is like we have all played together for a year. I think it will be really good going into this year (after) already (having) played together. I think we are going to do great. I am super excited, because we all know each other so much better now.”
In 2020, K-State technically qualified for the Big 12 tournament with a thrilling home win in the regular season finale against Texas Tech, but there was not Big 12 tournament because of the pandemic.
Dibbini said a Big 12 berth is the first realistic goal the program is trying to reach. Having been in good position to qualify last year with a make or break game in the regular season finale, the team learned an important lesson.
With 90 percent of the core back this year after losing star Brookelynn Entz, Dibbini feels pretty good about his team carrying over some positive momentum from last season.
Nemechek, a fifth-year senior, said a 1-6-2 record in Big 12 play last year after a 3-6 record in 2020 was tough because the team went into every match in 2021 with the expectation of winning.
The Wildcats say they know how important it will be to come out strong in the season opener against Northwestern on August 18 at Buser Family Park.
“I think momentum and confidence is a team builder and can be a team crusher,” Nemechek said. “We start off winning against Northwestern, I think that will skyrocket our confidence and momentum going into the upcoming season. I truly believe that with the energy and the team that we have right now, we will have a good chance at creating a good result.”
Weichel said this team thinks it can accomplish even more than a berth in the Big 12 tournament.
“We want to win the Big 12 and go past that,” Weichel said. “We want to make it to the Big 12, win the Big 12 and hopefully make it to postseason play. It is something the program has never done. With having so many seniors, for so many of us it is our last year playing. We are tired of not getting there.”
Dibbini said because of their high level of experience, this senior class can help the team reach the postseason and put the rest of the team in good position for the future.
“(The seniors) have gone through the highs and the lows,” Dibbini said. “I think their experience shedding onto the younger players is going to be a massive benefit for us.
“We have a lot more depth than we have had since we started the program. We have players who are versatile that can do different things for us both defensively and offensively. With the depth, it helps manage the game a lot better. We have some more speed than we have had in the past, so I feel really good about the direction we are going. I am excited to see what they can do.”