Kansas State senior forward Kyler Goins and Missouri State midfielder Jenna Anderson compete for the ball during the Wildcats’ 1-0 win over the Bears on Saturday at Buser Family Park. Goins is one of 10 seniors on this year’s squad.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After falling one game short of qualifying for the Big 12 tournament last year, Kansas State soccer heads into 2022 driven by the experience of a 10-member senior class, and the goal of qualifying for the tournament for the first time in school history.

“Everyone’s head is on straight,” senior forward Marissa Weichel said. “We all want to make it to the Big 12 tournament. We want to win the Big 12, and go past that. This program has never done that. We want to do it for each other, and we want to do it for our coaches. We want this to be the year.”

