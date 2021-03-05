Most springs, Kansas State head coach Mike Dibbini turns down the intensity, expands his rotation and uses the early-calendar schedule as a test run for the fall.
Not this year. The Wildcats’ postponed 2020 season continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, when they host Kansas at Buser Family Park. They’ve traded spring exhibitions for countable matches, which means that for the first time during Dibbini’s tenure, March results will count the same as September.
“There’s a little more pressure that’s not (usually) there in the spring,” Dibbini said.
“We have to find the balance between ‘we want to keep developing, but we want to get the results.”’
Kansas State finished the fall with unprecedented momentum before the season paused due to coronavirus concerns. The Wildcats (3-6) won three of their final five conference matches — one more win than they managed during their first three Big 12 seasons combined.
Now they aim to build on that success despite losing nine players from the fall roster, including four seniors to graduation or to focus on academics.
Sophomore defender Silke Bonnen left to play professionally in Denmark.
That leaves Dibbini with a “very, very thin” roster: 15 field players, three goalkeepers. He said other schools will face similar challenges, but that doesn’t make his job any easier.
“It’s a great thing for a coach who doesn’t have to worry about subbing everybody,” Dibbini said. “But it’s a challenge when it comes to staying fresh and keeping your legs for 90 minutes.”
Dibbini can count on at least one mainstay, however: Brookelyn Entz, the senior forward who holds 28 school records, including career goals (15) and career points. (37). She and fellow 2020 All-Big 12 first-team selections Kyler Goins (forward) and Bailey Nemechek (midfielder) will lead the Wildcat attack.
Entz trained with Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League, the unnamed pro expansion team that drafted her in the fourth round of the 2021 NWSL draft, over winter break. She’ll see her future teammates again on March 20, when the Wildcats play a fan-less exhibition against Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Victory Field.
“I’m a little bit nervous because I know I need to play well that game,” Entz said. “And I’m nervous because I don’t know how much we’re going to have the ball.”
K-State found success playing without possession during the fall. Entz said the Wildcats thrived on counter attacks in their wins over Oklahoma, Iowa State and Texas Tech.
But this spring, K-State hopes to control a larger share of possession. Dibbini thinks transfers Aliyah El-Naggar, Jael Larson and Kirsten von Klahr can help with that goal.
El-Naggar, a sophomore defender from Ohio State, started 13 games for the Buckeyes and finished second on the team in assists (two) last fall. Larson, a freshman, led Colorado-based Durango High School to three state tournament appearances. She committed to Arizona State before transferring to Kansas State. And Von Klahr, a junior defender, scored the game-winning penalty kick in North Carolina State’s 5-4 shootout win in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
“They bring experience,” Dibbini said. “They bring a solid base of what we were missing in the past from a technical aspect. They’re really comfortable on the ball, and they’re confident in their abilities to do what we’ve always done, but possibly a little bit cleaner.”
Dibbini called the transfers’ transition “seamless,” and that chemistry will be key when they Wildcats play Kansas this weekend. The Wildcats only have beaten the Jayhawks once in four meetings since K-State started its program in 2016. Entz said she still thinks about what she could’ve done better during last fall’s 1-0 loss in Lawrence.
Come Saturday, she can erase those regrets. As the Wildcats begin an unusual spring, their attitude towards Kansas has not changed.
“It’s KU,” Entz said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s countable or not, we want to win that game.”