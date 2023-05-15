K-State soccer releases 2023 schedule Staff reports May 15, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Kansas State head women’s soccer coach Mike Dibbini directs his team against Missouri State on Aug. 6, 2022, at Buser Family Park. The Wildcats released their 2023 schedule on Monday. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kansas State soccer announced its 2023 fall schedule on Monday.The schedule includes two exhibition matches and a 10-match Big 12 slate. The Wildcats will play 10 of the matches at home.Among the non-conference games, the Wildcats will face Creighton on Aug. 27 before traveling to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Aug. 31. The meeting will be the first between the two schools.K-State will return home on Sept. 3 to face Nebraska. The meeting will be the first during the regular season for the two schools.The Wildcats will also host Memphis on Sept. 7.K-State opens Big 12 play versus Cincinnati, one of four new conference members, on Sept. 14. The Wildcats then face Oklahoma (Sept. 21), Oklahoma State (Sept. 24) and TCU (Sept. 28) all on the road.K-State then returns home on Oct. 1 to play Baylor and then faces Houston on Oct. 5.The Wildcats will make their first trip to BYU on Oct. 9 and will conclude their home schedule with back-to-back matches versus West Virginia (Oct. 12) and Iowa State (Oct. 15).K-State will wrap up the regular season on Oct. 23 with the Sunflower Showdown versus Kansas in Lawrence.The 2023 Big 12 Championship tournament will be held from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4 in Round Rock, Texas.Last season, K-State tied its school record with six win and played in its first Big 12 Championship tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Zoology Recommended for you Latest News Author of new book detailing 1955 Udall tornado to visit Manhattan Friday Specialty crop producers seek farm bill recognition, support K-State finalizes new 8-year contract with Chris Klieman Republicans revel in divine plan to turn Kansas into ‘conservative sanctuary’ Wamego man arrested after Manhattan break-in Boye-Doe earns UDFA deal with Kansas City St. Louis prosecutor seeks to free man imprisoned 33 years for murder, citing evidence of innocence Police report for May 15, 2023 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState seizes Stickel’s Cleaners, Aggie Lounge for nonpayment of taxesSUPER SENIORS | The Mercury's 2023 Flint Hills All-Academic TeamCity commissioner raises concern about plans for future of downtownMayor Hatesohl to appear in court for unauthorized burn citationDriver cited after striking pedestrian TuesdayFredrica EverettMinor storm damage in Manhattan following Tuesday severe weatherFROM THE PUBLISHER | A prayer for Stickel's and the LouDavid T. UmscheidInside K-State baseball's dramatic turnaround this season Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Special Section Apr 17, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.