For the first time since 2018, Kansas State (5-4) is heading into Big 12 play with a winning record. The most wins in a season in program history is six, and they are already one win away from tying that.
Coming off a momentum building 2-0 victory over UTRGV, the Wildcats are set to host Texas on Thursday at Buser Family Park.
“We have momentum going into Big 12 play,” Dibbini said. “I would have liked to have a few more (wins), but the post was not kind to us. That is something we have got to deal with, and we just got to move forward.”
The visitors from Austin, Texas (4-3-2) bring a difficult matchup for K-State.
“(Texas) is very good upfront,” head coach Mike Dibbini said. “Three frontrunners. Very good at the attack.”
Dibbini said he thinks his team can match the Longhorns’ level of attack.
“I think we will have our chances at the attack as well,” Dibbini said. “This could be one of those high, intense fun attacking games on both sides of the ball. We will see how it goes.”
Senior midfielder Brookelynn Entz has her ceiling set high for this team as she enters her final year of Big 12 competition.
“I have never looked back on my decision to come back,” Entz said. “I was very firm in my decision. Being able to see us win and have success. Seeing the whole program and every individual rising together has been really rewarding. I know this team can be something special. I am excited to see what we can do in conference.”
The home conference opener against Texas will be a white out for the fans and Entz said she hopes for a big crowd.
The last time the Wildcats played at home was in their disappointing season opened versus Weber State, something Entz said she does not want that to happen again.
“We want to do well for our fans,” Entz said. “We have noticed attendance has been down since that game. We feel like we let our fans down because they came out to support us. We did not have our best showing. Hopefully, we have a good crowd against Texas. We want to do well for (our fans), this team and the school. We want to show them this program is really on the rise. We are a program to be watching and that they can support and take pride in.”
With the Big 12 tournament and an NCAA appearance in mind, Dibbini said it is important to get to a strong start in Big 12 play.
“It is extremely vital to set the tone,” Dibbini said. “We understand that each game at this level there is big wins and there is heartbreakers. We are hoping we are on the positive side of that. We also understand that we have been in the situation we have come out of the gate slow, and we will figure out ways to get better and be ready to go one game at a time.”