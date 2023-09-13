08252023-mer-spt-kstatesoc-7
Buy Now

Kansas State head women’s soccer coach Mike Dibbini walks the sidelines during the Wildcats’ 2-0 non-conference win over Texas-San Antonio on Aug. 24 at Buser Family Park. K-State will open Big 12 play at home on Thursday versus Cincinnati.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State soccer finished the non-conference portion of its schedule on a four-game skid, souring the best start in program history. The Wildcats (2-4-2) are ready to reset, however, knowing conference play is a fresh start.

K-State will host Cincinnati (1-4-2) at 7 p.m. on Thursday as the Bearcats make their debut in the Big 12. Similarly to the Wildcats, Cincinnati will be eager to right the ship as it owns a four-match win drought of its own.

Tags

Recommended for you