Kansas State head women’s soccer coach Mike Dibbini walks the sidelines during the Wildcats’ 2-0 non-conference win over Texas-San Antonio on Aug. 24 at Buser Family Park. K-State will open Big 12 play at home on Thursday versus Cincinnati.
Kansas State soccer finished the non-conference portion of its schedule on a four-game skid, souring the best start in program history. The Wildcats (2-4-2) are ready to reset, however, knowing conference play is a fresh start.
K-State will host Cincinnati (1-4-2) at 7 p.m. on Thursday as the Bearcats make their debut in the Big 12. Similarly to the Wildcats, Cincinnati will be eager to right the ship as it owns a four-match win drought of its own.
“Both of us understand it’s a new season,” eighth-year head coach Mike Dibbini said. “We’ll reset and refocus, understanding that these games count…Not having (positive) results in our last four matches, that’s only going to make us more hungry to get back on track.”
One reason K-State hit a roadblock at the end of non-conference play was the quality of its opponents. The Wildcats faced No. 18 Northwestern and No. 14 Memphis in addition to Nebraska who was ranked No. 24 last week and Vanderbilt who received votes in the same poll.
“At this level, winning and getting results is very, very hard,” Dibbini said. “The margin of error is (as) minute as we’ve seen, but we feel pretty good about where we’re at. We played several teams in our non-conference season that can help us prepare for these moments (ahead).”
Looking forward, the Wildcats’ competition doesn’t get any easier. Cincinnati is one of four new schools to the Big 12 this fall, joined by Houston, Central Florida and the nation’s top-ranked team in BYU. Dibbini believes that the additions will only enhance what is already such a strong conference.
“It’s a great challenge, I mean they are all very, very good,” he said. “Adding a lot more depth and strength to our conference — it’s a great thing for our conference.”
One of the Wildcats’ main contributors thus far has been senior forward Kiran Singh who is already tied for third in school history with three assists in a senior season. The transfer from Texas-San Antonio is eager to start her first season in a power conference.
“I had the privilege to play a few Big 12 teams at UTSA so I kind of know what it’s like coming into it,” Singh said. “But I’m excited for the competition and the intensity of everything.”
As one of the few upperclassmen on a team with 24 freshmen and sophomores rostered, Singh holds the responsibility of being a mentor through the toughest part of the Wildcats schedule. She shares this responsibility with senior forward Maddie Weichel who is in her fourth season in Manhattan.
“With such a young team going into conference, a lot of these girls haven’t experienced what the Big 12 actually feels like,” Weichel said. “Being able to help everyone calm down in tight situations when emotions are high... That will be something that we as leaders need to enforce with the younger girls.”
Last season, the Wildcats finished Big 12 play by qualifying for the first Big 12 championship appearance in the school’s brief history. Despite the challenges of youth and new opponents, making it back to the tournament is the minimum expectation.
“We need to get back to the Big 12 tournament and see if we can get a higher seed going into the tournament,” Dibbini said. “Hopefully we have a better seeding so we can get out there and realistically try to get a result or two in the tournament.”
After taking on Cincinnati at home, the Wildcats will head south for a road trip against Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and TCU starting on Sept. 21. K-State will return to Buser Family Park to host Baylor on Oct. 1
“(I’m excited about) the opportunity to compete at the highest level,” Dibbini said. “It’s a new season…if we bring our best I think we can be a dark horse in this race.”