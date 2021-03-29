030621_mer_spt_ksukusoccer-7.jpg

K-State midfielder Brookelynn Entz (8) dribbles during the team’s home match versus Kansas at Buser Family Park on March 6. Entz notched two goals in the team’s 3-3 road draw versus Missouri on Sunday.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Trailing by two goals with just seven minutes remaining in Sunday’s road match at Missouri, Kansas State refused to return to Manhattan with a loss.

The Wildcats scored a pair of goals late, earning a 3-3 draw with the Tigers at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium.

“For our morale and our confidence, this was massive,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said. “Missouri is a good, solid team, playing to get into the NCAA Tournament. They’re just on the bubble looking in. For us to go on the road and do it — not only at KU but doing it here and getting a point — that’s massive for us confidence-wise. It shows that we’re capable of not only getting a result on the road but knowing how to do it in comeback fashion.”

Missouri scored a goal in the 81st minute, pushing its lead to 3-1. But the Wildcats (3-7-2) responded two minutes later, as Brookelynn Entz scored her second goal of the match; Aliyah El-Naggar and Maddie Weichel picked up assists on the goal.

K-State nearly leveled the match in the 85th minute, but Entz’s penalty kick didn’t go in. It was a rare miss for Entz, who entered Sunday having converted four of her five penalty opportunities as a Wildcat.

“If we have to go again with a PK (penalty kick), Brookelynn Entz will be taking it,” Dibbini said. “She wishes she had that one back, but we still have confidence in her to step up and take those.”

K-State, and Entz, quickly rebounded from the missed penalty kick, though. In the 90th minute, Entz played a cross to El-Naggar, who then sent the ball through the back of the net for the first goal of her college career.

Dibbini said on the game-tying goal, the plan was for the Wildcats’ back to “get higher up the field” to put the Tigers (5-5-3) at a disadvantage.

“(Missouri) only had three back, so we wanted to create more space where they’re susceptible, their outsides,” Dibbini said. “We also made a formation change going into the last 20 minutes. It threw them off and it created a lot of chances for us, and we just kept building momentum from there.”

Neither team scored in overtime, helping the Wildcats depart Columbia, Mo., with a draw.

K-State finished with four assists Sunday, which tied a single-match school record; the Wildcats also had four assists versus Tulsa on Sept. 16, 2018.

Entz’s two goals Sunday gave her seven this year, setting a single-season program record. Entz held the previous record, scoring five goals during her freshman campaign in 2017. In addition, Entz’s two goals extended another school record: most multi-goal matches; Sunday was the fourth of her K-State career.

That’s not all: With five points Sunday, Entz set the school mark for most in a single match. She boosted her point total this year to 15, which set another school record for points in a single season.

With her first assist of the 2020-21 season, Entz moved into sole possession of first for career assists (eight) in the Wildcats’ annals.

K-State will take on the Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League team in a closed friendly at Swope Soccer Village in Overland Park. The friendly will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Recommended for you