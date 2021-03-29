Trailing by two goals with just seven minutes remaining in Sunday’s road match at Missouri, Kansas State refused to return to Manhattan with a loss.
The Wildcats scored a pair of goals late, earning a 3-3 draw with the Tigers at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium.
“For our morale and our confidence, this was massive,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said. “Missouri is a good, solid team, playing to get into the NCAA Tournament. They’re just on the bubble looking in. For us to go on the road and do it — not only at KU but doing it here and getting a point — that’s massive for us confidence-wise. It shows that we’re capable of not only getting a result on the road but knowing how to do it in comeback fashion.”
Missouri scored a goal in the 81st minute, pushing its lead to 3-1. But the Wildcats (3-7-2) responded two minutes later, as Brookelynn Entz scored her second goal of the match; Aliyah El-Naggar and Maddie Weichel picked up assists on the goal.
K-State nearly leveled the match in the 85th minute, but Entz’s penalty kick didn’t go in. It was a rare miss for Entz, who entered Sunday having converted four of her five penalty opportunities as a Wildcat.
“If we have to go again with a PK (penalty kick), Brookelynn Entz will be taking it,” Dibbini said. “She wishes she had that one back, but we still have confidence in her to step up and take those.”
K-State, and Entz, quickly rebounded from the missed penalty kick, though. In the 90th minute, Entz played a cross to El-Naggar, who then sent the ball through the back of the net for the first goal of her college career.
Dibbini said on the game-tying goal, the plan was for the Wildcats’ back to “get higher up the field” to put the Tigers (5-5-3) at a disadvantage.
“(Missouri) only had three back, so we wanted to create more space where they’re susceptible, their outsides,” Dibbini said. “We also made a formation change going into the last 20 minutes. It threw them off and it created a lot of chances for us, and we just kept building momentum from there.”
Neither team scored in overtime, helping the Wildcats depart Columbia, Mo., with a draw.
K-State finished with four assists Sunday, which tied a single-match school record; the Wildcats also had four assists versus Tulsa on Sept. 16, 2018.
Entz’s two goals Sunday gave her seven this year, setting a single-season program record. Entz held the previous record, scoring five goals during her freshman campaign in 2017. In addition, Entz’s two goals extended another school record: most multi-goal matches; Sunday was the fourth of her K-State career.
That’s not all: With five points Sunday, Entz set the school mark for most in a single match. She boosted her point total this year to 15, which set another school record for points in a single season.
With her first assist of the 2020-21 season, Entz moved into sole possession of first for career assists (eight) in the Wildcats’ annals.
K-State will take on the Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League team in a closed friendly at Swope Soccer Village in Overland Park. The friendly will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.