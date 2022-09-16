09162022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-1

Kansas State midfielder Bailey Nemechek (13) celebrates a score with forward Kyler Goins during the Wildcats’ non-conference game against Colorado State on Thursday at Buser Family Park. Nemechek had one goal, and Goins had two, in K-State’s 3-0 win.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State soccer scored three goals in fewer than three minutes Thursday night in a 3-0 win over Colorado State.

Kyler Goins opened the scoring in the 17th minute by taking a pass from Caylee Thornhill on the right side of the goal and delivering the ball into the left corner of the net.

Recommended for you