08082022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-6
Buy Now

Kansas State defender Aliyah El-Naggar dribbles downfield during the Wildcats’ 1-0 win against Missouri State on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Buser Family Park.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Jazmin Brown scored twice Thursday as Kansas State soccer netted four straight goals to pull out a season-opening 4-1 victory at Green Bay.

The Wildcats (1-0) fell behind 1-0 fewer than 10 minutes into the match before Brown tied it up with a header off a corner kick from senior transfer Kiran Singh in the 19th minute. It was the first career goal for Brown, a sophomore defender.

Tags

Recommended for you