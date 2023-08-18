Jazmin Brown scored twice Thursday as Kansas State soccer netted four straight goals to pull out a season-opening 4-1 victory at Green Bay.
The Wildcats (1-0) fell behind 1-0 fewer than 10 minutes into the match before Brown tied it up with a header off a corner kick from senior transfer Kiran Singh in the 19th minute. It was the first career goal for Brown, a sophomore defender.
The match remained knotted at 1-1 until the 73rd minute when Aliyah El-Naggar took a pass from Porter List and deposited it between Phoenix goalkeeper Payton Lang’s legs.
“It didn’t go the way we wanted at the start,” said head coach Mike Dibbini in a written statement. “Obviously, they scored a goal on us early in the game with the wind. But I knew that we were going to get our chances. And we were able to just execute one set piece and get in the game, but then we got the rhythm of the game going for us. We were going to get more chances and that’s what we did in the second half.”
Eight minutes later, Brown scored again, once more getting her head on a Singh corner kick. Jo Sees capped off the scoring in the 90th minute when she redirected a shot from Paige Dickson into the net for the first goal of her career.
“Our team came out in the second half with the effort and focus we should’ve had during the entire game,” Brown said. “We played fast and sharp instead of rushed and frantic, and we worked hard to clean up our final passes.”
The Wildcats put up 27 total shots in the game, including 17 in the second half. Green Bay managed just three attempts in the game.
“When you’re playing on the road, it’s always a challenge,” Dibbini said. “We were able to take a team that was kind of sitting in a little bit on us, and we got a little more creative. Once we scored and found some separation, I knew the game was going to break open for us, and that’s what happened.”
The win was K-State’s first season-opening road win in its eight-year program history, and it was the second season-opening victory overall.
The Wildcats will return to the pitch Sunday when the play at No. 18 Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois. They will host Texas-San Antonio in their first home match next Thursday at Buser Family Park.