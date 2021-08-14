After sitting out most of the 2020-21 campaign because of a season-ending injury, fourth-year junior goalkeeper Rachel Harris will be suiting up for Kansas State this fall.
She won’t be the only one vying for a starting job at the spot, though.
Sophomore goalkeepers Alaina Werremeyer and Peyton Pearson stepped up for the Wildcats in Harris’ absence last season to help the program finish with a 3-9-2 record and seal a spot in the Big 12 tournament for the first time in school history.
Head coach Mike Dibbini said last week that his team will lean more toward establishing a set goalkeeper early in the season.
But he could not give a definitive answer as to who will start, because it is still in question.
“We really have three solid goalkeepers,” Dibbini said. “On any given day, it would be a tough task for our goalkeeper coach, Dave Romay, to make some big decisions. We literally can make decisions based on the personnel and the style of play of the other team based on all three keepers. (So it’s) too early to tell. Rachel may have the most experience, but those other two gained a lot of valuable experience last year.”
Werremeyer had nine appearances and eight starts after Harris’ injury, and she earned Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors two times in a year in which she recorded 42 saves.
Pearson started four games and recorded two shutouts and earned a Big 12 goalkeeper of the week after notching nine saves in the regular-season finale to shut out Texas Tech in a 2-0 win. That victory secured K-State’s position to make the Big 12 tournament.
The stellar performances of the goalkeepers as freshmen gives the program depth unlike it’s ever seen at the spot.
“I really mean when I say this, we really have good goalkeepers all around,” Dibbini said. “Rachel has the most experience, (and) she is a fighter. Alaina has come a long way and is excited about what she is able to do at the goal. And you can’t forget about Peyton. She stepped up big in a couple games last year.”
The situation spoils assistant/goalkeeper Romay, who is in his first year at Kansas State.
“The reality is that we are in really good position,” Romay said. “We have three players who make each other better every day, because they come in and compete. Each one of them is a team player first.”
It gives Romay relief that he has three solid options, but it also puts him in a bind.
“That makes my job hard, (because) obviously I haven’t picked one,” Romay said. “But it also makes my job easier, because they are going to come in and compete every day. The reality is that in other circumstances with other players, that could really fracture the locker room, because obviously they all want to play, they all want to start and get the minutes. But the reality is because of who they are individually as people, and again, their drive to want to be successful and the team to be successful (puts me at ease). ... The other two are going to continue to compete and push each other and be supportive toward one another.”
Romay will look for consistency as the deciding factor.
He plans to have a set starter in place by the time conference play begins next month.
“It is really important to have consistency at the position,” Romay said. “For me, the idea right now going into the season — barring anything crazy happening — is one girl as a starter and having that consistency back there. Because again, the reality of the position is each player is going to have their own style and their own way of communicating, their own way of doing things. It is their own personality back there. It is really important that we are all connected and on the same page as a whole. The idea going forward is to make sure we have one player who can go in and lock it down back there the whole season.”
A native of Huntington Beach, Calif., Harris has “inner energy” going into this season to get back on the field to make her return. She is well aware it won’t be easy to win the starting position. On the other hand, she knows competition is good not only for her, but the team as a whole.
“I think no matter who the starter is, you can’t be complacent,” Harris said. “If you get scored on, you are going to get talked to. Somebody else might go in and they might be better. And (then) they might be starting. I think with our position, there are only three of us here. We all do support each other. You need to be the person’s biggest supporter out there if you are not the one playing.”
Harris said last year’s recovery was the longest rehab she’s ever had coming off an injury.
During that time, she expanded her knowledge of her own game and the sport itself. And she wanted to enhance her leadership skills.
“I was really excited this past year to watch the freshmen,” Harris said, “to have them play and to mentor them.”
If Werremeyer or Pearson is picked to start at the beginning of the season, Harris will be happy for her teammates. She vows she will remain ready for any opportunity to step on the field.
“At the end of the day, whoever is the starter, I want others to be happy for them,” Harris said. “You’ve got to find what motivates you — you have to work. Just because you are not starting at the beginning of the season doesn’t mean you won’t be starting at another point during the season.”