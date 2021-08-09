Kansas State soccer hosted its annual media day last week at Buser Family Park. The Wildcats took a step forward during last year’s 3-9-2 split-season, which included winning a program-record three conference games.
Here are four storylines to keep in mind as the Wildcats’ seventh season — the opener is Aug. 19 at home versus Weber State — draws near.
Brookelynn Entz returns
K-State’s star senior — who holds 29 career, season, and single-game school records — made the decision to return to Wildcats for one final year thanks to the NCAA allowing a waiver to pause all student-athletes’ eligibility in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Entz, who was selected in the fourth round of the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) draft with the No. 39 overall pick by Kansas City, decided to forgo a professional career for a year to come back and lead the Wildcats one final time.
“It speaks volumes,” head coach Mike Dibbini said. “For Brookelynn to decide to come back for one last year, work on her master’s (degree) and be a part of this program shows our program’s evolution — and where it’s come from the beginning — for a player like that to come back and be a part of it. It just shows the direction we’re going in. We’re excited to have her back.”
Entz holds practically every offensive record for the Wildcats and her return, along with fellow veteran midfielders Bailey Nemechek and Shae Turner, should continue to push the program to new heights this season.
Dibbini welcomes 2 new assistants
For the first time in program history, Dibbini was tasked with replacing both assistant coaching positions. Six-year assistant and associate head coach Gabe Romo departed for Michigan State, while two-year assistant Kat Benton-Laezza left for Chico State.
Romo was the program’s first full-time assistant coach.
“I think that speaks volumes for our program when you have coaches who have been here and are being recruited to other programs,” Dibbini said. “We’re doing it the right way. They move on and do big things and spread their wings a little bit and we bring in two unbelievable, experienced coaches to keep this thing rolling.”
Joining the Wildcats for the 2021 season are associate head coach Don Trentham — who comes to Manhattan from Missouri — and assistant coach David Romay, who was a three-year goalkeepers coach for the Houston Dynamo’s Developmental Academy and the coach for the Dynamo’s U23 squad.
Trentham also will serve as the recruiting coordinator for the team while Romay will be the goalkeepers’ coach.
Transfer portal power to help offense
Dibbini pointed out multiple transfers he thought would be offensive threats in 2021, including sophomore midfielder/forward Porter List, who started 10 games her freshman year at Wisconsin; junior midfielder/forward Roo Yarnell-Williams, who had 11 starts in two seasons at Colorado and tallied eight points (four goals); and junior defender Kursten von Klahr, who joined K-State in the spring portion of the 2021 campaign from North Carolina State but now will have a chance to play a full season.
Dibbini said he believed the Wildcats benefited from the transfer portal during the offseason.
“It allowed us to fill in the areas of need and concern due to injuries, medical redshirts and so on,” he said. “I feel really, really good about the direction we’re going in terms of depth. That was a key component that was missing, I felt like, in the last couple of years.”
Depth at goalkeeper
The Wildcats return three goalkeepers with starting experience, with redshirt junior Rachel Harris leading the pack. Harris comes in with the most starting experience after starting double-digit games her freshman and sophomore year at Arkansas before transferring to K-State in 2019 and starting 12 games that season.
Harris was injured for the entirety of the 2020 season, which left the goalkeeping duties to three underclassmen, including two who return in 2021: sophomores Alaina Werremeyer and Peyton Pearson.
Werremeyer started eight games last season and Pearson only started four, but Dibbini said he was thrilled about the extra versatility the three experienced goalkeepers can bring.
“We really have three solid goalkeepers on any given day,” Dibbini said. “It will be a tough task for our goalkeeper coach, Dave Romay, to make some big decisions. We literally can make decisions based off the personnel and the style of play of the other team based on all three keepers. So (it’s) too early to tell (who will start). Rachel may have the most experience, but those other two gained a lot of valuable experience last year.”