Kansas State soccer held its yearly media day Wednesday afternoon ahead of its 2022 season.
The Wildcats are coming off a 6-10-2 campaign last year that saw them post a 1-6-2 record in the Big 12. Their six wins tied for the most in school history, and their 20 goals set a new high mark for the program.
With kickoff to the seventh season of K-State soccer coming up Saturday with a 1 p.m. home scrimmage against Missouri State, here are four keys you need to know:
Initiate Phase 2
Wildcats head coach Mike Dibbini said Wednesday that at this point in the short life of K-State soccer, it’s time to take a step forward. The first several years of play had been devoted to building the infrastructure for a Power 5 soccer program, such as establishing facilities and recruiting players at every grade level.
By now, the groundwork should be sufficiently installed for the Wildcats to move on to their next stage of development.
“We have everything we need now,” Dibbini said. “Now, we’re starting Phase 2. If this program was inherited now, you’d have a starting point, where five years ago, we didn’t have a starting point. You’re going to start seeing it flip a little bit here.”
The first item on the Phase 2 to-do list is earning a berth in the Big 12 tournament. K-State has never been one of the top eight teams in the conference to qualify for the tournament, although it would have been in 2020 had the tournament not been canceled.
For Dibbini, a spot in the conference tournament would be a sign of a program making progress, but by no means is it the endgame.
“Can we do more? Are we going to try to do more? Absolutely,” he said. “We’re going to try to do more, but that’s the reality of Big 12, NCAA Division I soccer: it’s challenging.”
‘Depth is the key’
The Wildcats will enter 2022 with their most mature and, arguably, their deepest roster yet. The 12 seniors are a program-high, and three other players (juniors Alaina Werremeyer and Kyler Goins, and sophomore Kenzi Gillespie) logged more than 1,000 minutes last year. Sophomore Adah Anderson played 855 minutes and appeared in all 18 games.
Dibbini said his seniors in particular have demonstrated leadership and accountability in the offseason. He also added that they have gained valuable experience in their careers that he hopes will rub off on younger players, particularly in a difficult conference like the Big 12.
“They’ve got a chip on their shoulder,” he said. “They’ve been here for a long time and they’ve gone through the highs and the lows, and they know what it takes. I think it’s going to be beneficial this year.”
In addition to returning veterans, K-State also brings in 12 freshmen and a transfer. Dibbini said the freshmen had impressed him so far, specifically mentioning defender Jazmin Brown, midfielder Khalian Garrett, forward/midfielder Sophie Harlan and forward Andra Mohler.
Sydney Sharts, a junior transfer from Oklahoma, also joins the squad. Sharts played for the Sooners in 2020 and 2021, seeing time in 16 matches and starting seven times. She has attempted six shots (three on goal) with an assist in her career.
The combination of new and old, Dibbini hopes, will coalesce into a unit with multiple lineup options.
“Our depth is the key,” he said. “I would say, last year, we (had) 8-12 reliable players. … I would say we’re at 14-18 players this year. So now, when I’m rotating players and there’s a rotation, if I have to sub somebody, I can rely on 4-6 players instead of 1-2 players.”
Who’s in goal?
Two goalkeepers return with double-digit starts, leaving Dibbini and company with decisions to make.
Junior Alaina Werremeyer started in 15 games last year, making 88 saves and allowing 24 goals for a .786 save percentage. She played in nine games in 2020 with 42 saves, 18 goals allowed and a .700 save percentage.
“I think every year she figures out a way to get better,” Dibbini said. “ … She did a lot for us in goal last year that goes unnoticed, and she deserves a lot of credit for her presence in the back line and between those pipes.”
Also coming back is sixth-year senior Rachel Harris, who missed both the 2020 and 2021 seasons with an injury. In 2019, she started 12 times and made 59 saves while allowing 26 goals for a save percentage of .694.
Dibbini said the coaching staff encouraged Harris to take off last year to make sure she fully recovered from her injury and returned to full strength, particularly because of the leadership and experience she could offer the squad in 2022.
“If you know Rachel really well, you knew that she was going to come back,” he said. “ She just has this mentality and edge of figuring out a way. We were going to support her either way, but for her to do what she did to battle back — whether she gets the minutes or gets to start or not — she’s going to help this team in so many different ways.”
Dibbini did not indicate whether there was any consensus among the coaching staff about who would get the majority of the minutes at goalkeeper.
Sophomore Peyton Pearson started in goal three times last year, allowing no goals and making eight saves.
Smith joins the staff
K-State will have its second goalkeeping coach in as many seasons after Dibbini added Matt Smith from Baylor in May.
Smith spent the last five seasons in the same position with the Bears, during which they won two Big 12 titles and made NCAA Elite 8 appearances in 2017 and 2018. Prior to that, he served as the head coach at Limestone University in South Carolina, where he amassed an 80-38-10 record in seven years.
“Between Matt Smith, (associate head coach) Don Trentham and myself, I feel like we have 60-plus years of college coaching experience together,” Dibbini said. “I feel pretty good about our staff. … Matt Smith understand[s] what it takes to win in the Big 12, brings a different outlook.”
Smith replaced David Romay, who left K-State after a single season to coach the Cardiff City Women’s Football Club in Wales.
Dibbini also brought on Olivia Seddon as the program’s volunteer assistant coach in May. Seddon was a five-year letter winner at Northern Colorado. Her responsibilities with the program will include video analysis and scouting, on-field instruction and assisting at K-State’s various camps and clinics.