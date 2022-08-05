08042022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-1

Kansas State head women’s soccer coach Mike Dibbini addresses a question Wednesday during media day at Buser Family Park. Dibbini will enter his seventh season at the helm of the Wildcats, who open play with a scrimmage against Missouri State at 1 p.m. Saturday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State soccer held its yearly media day Wednesday afternoon ahead of its 2022 season.

The Wildcats are coming off a 6-10-2 campaign last year that saw them post a 1-6-2 record in the Big 12. Their six wins tied for the most in school history, and their 20 goals set a new high mark for the program.

