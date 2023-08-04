After qualifying for its first Big 12 tournament in program history, Kansas State soccer held its annual media day Thursday afternoon to preview its 2023 campaign.
The Wildcats finished with a 6-10-3 record overall and a 2-5-2 record in conference games a year ago, which earned them an eighth-place spot in the league. Their six wins tied the school record for the second consecutive season.
With the season set to kick off Saturday in a road exhibition match against Missouri State, here are four focus points for the upcoming season:
Young but ready to compete
After reaching new levels in 2022, the Wildcats will face the challenge of losing 11 seniors.
“That was my biggest concern,” head coach Mike Dibbini said. “Even though we have a lot of depth, the depth is coming from a couple of dozen underclassmen.”
Dibbini doesn’t anticipate an issue, however, after seeing the talent among the younger players.
“The quality is good,” he said. “You can tell the comfortness, confidence on the ball and decision-making of really good soccer players.”
Team captains Aliyah El-Naggar and Erin Morrissey are ready to lead a younger team as well.
“We’re really excited that we get to work with a pretty young age group,” El-Naggar said. “There’s so much new stuff they’re already bringing to the program.”
Last season, defender Jazmin Brown earned Big 12 All-Freshman team honors. The captains see this kind of potential potential in defender Reece Walrod and forward Rilyn Rintoul.
“Rilyn is a very good player on the outside,” El-Naggar said. “She has a motor on her and she wants to get into an attack, but she also wants to help defend.”
“Reece Walrod — she’s a freshman but she has a really good mind and sees the field really well,” Morrissey said. “I can’t wait to see her develop over the next couple of months.”
New-look conference
With the Big 12 conference expanding to 14 teams this academic year, K-State will face new members BYU, Cincinnati and Houston. Central Florida was the lone newcomer left off the Wildcats’ schedule.
“We’re a fairly new program playing powerhouses like BYU,” Morrissey said. “Houston and Cincinnati are really good programs, so getting the chance to play them and compete against them — I’m really excited.”
“It’s going to be more competitive,” El-Naggar said. “You don’t know those teams, but I think that’s a good thing. When you’re playing the same teams over and over you learn tendencies a little bit more…new competition is fun.”
BYU and UCF are both ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll, alongside conference mainstays TCU and Texas.
“I think this is going to be the highest strength of schedule we’ve had since we started a program,” Dibbini said. The Big 12 is one of the tougher conferences in the country, top to bottom. It’s going to be a competitive schedule.”
Who’s in goal?
Both goalkeepers who saw game action for K-State last season are no longer with the team. This year, three sophomore keepers are listed on the roster: Morgan Hobbs, Murphy Scheaff and Madison Wingler.
“It’s always been a challenge to replace some really good goalkeepers that we’ve had in the past,” Dibbini said. “I feel like we have a good combination of two keepers that will do a good job for us.”
Dibbini said Hobbs — who did not see game action for K-State in 2022 — has benefited from playing experience with “a high-level club.”
Hobbs spent time with the San Diego Surf — a club within the Elite Clubs National League — and was named to the 2021 ECNL National Selection game.
Competing with her will be Sheaff, a transfer from Jacksonville and a member of the New Zealand national team. Dibbini said she “brings a big presence in goal.”
Sheaff will look to carry over a successful season at Jacksonville in which she led the NCAA Division I in save percentage (.902). As well, she finished second in the ASUN and 17th in the nation in goals-against average (0.60).
“We have two goalkeepers that we feel can really help us once they gain experience in matches,” Dibbini said.
‘Sky’s the limit’
After making the Big 12 tournament for the first time in program history last season, Dibbini believes the bar has been raised for the future.
“Our expectation is to get back to the Big 12 Championship,” he said. “Can we achieve a result or more? Those are realistic goals that we strive for. Of course, we want more than that. What team doesn’t? But I feel like that’s a good starting point for us.”
For the players, making the postseason for the first time last year was a relief.
“That first game was pretty nerve-wracking,” El-Naggar said. “This year we know the mindset it’s going to take. It’s not just good enough to make the Big 12 Championship — we want to make a stance in there.”
And with such a young core of players, the Wildcats have the potential for sustained success beyond 2023.
“Sky’s the limit,” Dibbini said. “The more we play together, build trust, and understand each other, it’s going to help us throughout the next two to three years.”
Dibbini and athletic director Gene Taylor agreed to a four-year contract extension in November, demonstratingTaylor trusts Dibbini to continue to build a competitive program.
“As the program continues to rise each year, we can keep that momentum going,” Dibbini said. “We’ll continue to build on what we teach them, not only in terms of the basic game but also in establishing a strong culture of trust, family and the values we’ve been instilling since Day 1. This gradual climb feels promising, and we have a solid leadership base and a lot of young talent.”