Kansas State soccer gets the regular season underway with a highly anticipated game against Northwestern Thursday at 7 p.m. at Buser Family Stadium.
The Wildcats enter the season full of energy and excitement.
“We are so excited,” senior forward Marisa Weichel said. “After the first two (exhibition) games, we are ready to go. We are all used to playing with each other for the most part. We are all super excited for the games to actually count.”
After losing the exhibition match at Wyoming, Weichel said this team has responded well with three straight hard practices to get ready for Northwestern.
Northwestern is a member of the Big 10 which Weichel said provides K-State a big opportunity for the home opener.
“We know going in we are playing a good team,” Weichel said. “We want to go and beat up a power-5 team. A night game against a power-5 team under the lights, we could not be more excited. We want to go out there and win and start our season off against a good team like Northwestern.”
Head coach Mike Dibbini said it would mean “a lot” for the program to defeat a nonconference Power 5 program.
“Especially at home in the first game of the season,” Dibbini said. “That is something we have got to continue to figure out and get better. My biggest concern is not us coming to play; I think it is more of if we can get through the first 20 minutes of settling the jitters, I think we can make it a game. The first 20 minutes is going to be the key.”
The matchup against Northwestern and K-State will be interesting as both teams play different styles, Dibbini said. Northwestern is a very good pressing team that likes to possess the ball, perhaps too much, and K-State can possess the ball and also play a little bit more direct, Dibbini said.
Dibbini said in Northwestern’s exhibition games, they have played with multiple formations, so it has been a little difficult for the coaching staff to do a good scouting job on Northwestern.
It is going to be key for K-State to be in good position at halftime.
“If we can get through the first half and have the time to make the adjustments we need to make,” Dibbini said. “This team has a lot of experience in the returners to help us through the match.”
The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
