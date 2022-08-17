08082022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-5
Kansas State defender Shae Turner and Missouri State forward Grace O’Keefe chase the ball on Saturday at Buser Family Park. K-State opens the regular season on Thursday, at home, versus Northwestern.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State soccer gets the regular season underway with a highly anticipated game against Northwestern Thursday at 7 p.m. at Buser Family Stadium.

The Wildcats enter the season full of energy and excitement.

