The Kansas State soccer team made history over the weekend in its first road trip of the season. This weekend offers more chances for program firsts.
After starting the season with a disappointing 2-0 home loss to Weber State, the Wildcats regrouped and won three straight, seemingly righting the ship toward the promise the program showed at the end of the spring portion of the 2020-21 season.
“We know our potential,” junior forward Marisa Weichel said. “We know how much we can do. We got together as a team, (and) we decided (that loss) wasn’t good enough. We figured it out in the next day of practice. We got after it and we were able to get back on track.
“Our confidence is definitely growing. Going into this next weekend, we are going to have some good teams to play against. This program has never had two wins on the road before, (so) it was awesome we were able to do that. That shows we are a new team and we are going to compete in every game. It definitely did raise our confidence.
The Wildcats now are 3-1-0 overall.
Senior midfielder Brookelynn Entz said she senses something different on this team — something she said she hasn’t felt before.
“Everyone just believes,” Entz said. “I think that the belief (has) transferred into action. That is something we have not had in the past. We used to say we could believe we could win. Our performance on the field did not show that. This year, I think we really do believe — and we are showing that on the field.”
Now another road trip awaits, this time featuring three games with two challenging matchups. K-State will face 2020 Summit League champ Denver on Thursday and Purdue, the Wildcats’ first power-5 opponent this season, a week after that. Sandwiched in between, they’ll travel to Fort Collins, Colo., on Sunday to face Colorado State.
“It is always hard (going on the road),” Weichel said. “This last weekend showed that we can do it. We are going to do everything we can. We have a routine now. We know what we need to do to be successful. I am excited, and I think we are going to do great this weekend.”
The matchup Thursday against Denver presents a tough test.
“(Denver is) a very good team,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said. “They consistently win their conference. (They are) in and out of the top 25. ... I think they just got a strong result over a Power 5 team here last week. We have our hands full. We have a major challenge in front of us.
“We love where we are at. This is a good opportunity of us to see where we are at this point in the season and what we can work on moving forward. Denver presents problems. If we can stick to what we can do, how we want to play (and) understand what they present, I think we will make it a really good match.”