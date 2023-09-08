Kansas State soccer came up short against No. 16 Memphis Thursday in a 1-0 home defeat at Buser Family Park.
The Tigers overmatched the Wildcats (2-3-2), outshooting them 28-3.
“We competed well today,” head coach Mike Dibbini said after the game. “Unfortunately, the ball didn’t go our way. … But we competed with one of the top teams in the country.”
The first half saw the teams play to a scoreless tie, although Memphis (5-1-0) dominated the stat sheet. The Tigers maintained possession for 67 minutes, 33 seconds in the game in addition to taking 15 shots compared to K-State’s lone first-half shot.
“First half, we looked a little backfooted and just couldn’t get settled into the game,” Dibbini said. “A lot of it was them coming at us, but I thought the second-half adjustment allowed us to creep back into the match and create some good chances for us.”
The Wildcats did not record a shot in the final 43 minutes of the first half, but flipped a switch out of the break. Freshman Jo Sees recorded a try five minutes into the half and the Wildcats slowed the Tigers’ attack, not allowing a shot attempt until the 57th minute.
“Early on…we were playing not to lose instead of having the mindset to be brave,” Dibbini said. “(In the) second half, we were a lot more attack-minded, a lot more aggressive in the flow of the game…it gave us more energy and more confidence to go forward.”
Ultimately, the Tigers broke through with a goal in the 65th minute that would become the deciding factor. Before the goal, sophomore goalkeeper Murphy Sheaff had been a perfect 6-of-6 on saves.
“I feel like we locked them down pretty well defensively in the first half, second half, too,” Sheaff said. “There’s always opportunities that they’re going to have. So it’s just a little disappointing to let that one slide through.”
Sheaff finished with seven saves in total, tying her season-high. The sophomore has seen a combined 58 shots come her way in the last two matches.
“Honestly, I think (having) more shots helps me stay in the game actually better than doing nothing,” she said. “Obviously I don’t want shots on, but (I) kind of move on every time something happens…just forget about it, and on to the next thing.”
Memphis marks the third currently ranked opponent the Wildcats have faced during non-conference play. K-State drew with No. 20 Northwestern and suffered a 4-0 defeat to No. 24 Nebraska prior to facing the Tigers.
“Even though we have had some tough results…I think playing the toughest teams possible is only going to benefit us,” Sheaff said. “We can see where we’re falling apart and where we need to work on.”
K-State will continue its homestand against Oral Roberts on Sunday at 6 p.m. and remain home to open Big 12 play on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
“These are the games that are going to prepare us more than anything else for the Big 12,” Dibbini said. “Those are the teams that are going to allow us to fine-tune and expose us to the point where we need to figure out what we need to work on going into the Big 12.”