08252023-mer-spt-kstatesoc-3
Buy Now

Kansas State goalkeeper Murphy Sheaff talks to her teammates during a non-conference game against Texas-San Antonio on Aug. 24 at Buser Family Park.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State soccer came up short against No. 16 Memphis Thursday in a 1-0 home defeat at Buser Family Park.

The Tigers overmatched the Wildcats (2-3-2), outshooting them 28-3.

Recommended for you