With the sun shining on Buser Family Park Saturday afternoon, Kansas State wrapped up its final home game of 2020-2021 with a match against Iowa State that was added as a spring-season game as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The teams combined for 19 shots on goal.
But only one found the back of the net.
In the 12th minute, K-State freshman goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer couldn't corral the ball, which ended up being the difference in the match as Iowa State snuck out of Manhattan with a 1-0 victory.
On the play, Iowa State’s Tavin Hays drove the ball into the box with just Werremeyer in front of her and the goal. Werremeyer made a save attempt by kicking the ball, but Hays kept control and knocked it in for a score.
“It was a slip through ball,” Werremeyer said. “(Iowa State) is really good at those. It is what they were looking for all game. I got out and got as big as I could. It deflected off me right back to where (Hays) needed it at her feet. It is unfortunate, but our work ethic was good.”
K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said an early goal like that is never easy to overcome.
“At this level, it is a major factor,” Dibbini said. “(The Cyclones) were a lot more aggressive than us. Their mindset, urgency and aggressiveness was disruptive to what we were trying to do. We did not compete for the 90 minutes that we are capable of doing. We could not get going like we were normally going here in the last few games. It is a little disappointing, but we've got to figure out a way to rebound and get back to it for next weekend.”
Other than Iowa State’s lone goal, Werremeyer kept the Wildcats (3-8-2) within striking distance for the remainder of the match.
“She did a good job,” Dibbini said. “She kept us in the game for the most part. It was unfortunate with that one goal, and they outworked us in areas. Alaina was really good at holding steady for us and keeping the ball out of the net until we could try to make some adjustments.”
The Wildcats had total six shots, and three shots on goal, in the first half, and they talked amongst themselves at the break.
“Our talk at halftime was to have energy, because we felt like we came out flat,” senior midfielder Brookelyn Entz said. “They controlled the pace of the game. We thought that goal showed exactly how they were controlling the game.”
Their energy improved, as the Wildcats managed one more shot on goal in the second half. But it wasn't enough to avoid a loss.
“We just wanted to come out with energy,” Entz said. “Try to get that tying goal. We were close, but we did not get there.”
Entz said she thought K-State's defense was "a little bit disorganized," which was bad news against Iowa State's (3-6-4) offense.
"I do not really know what it was," Entz said. "I think we just need to bring the energy. I think that was the major thing today.”
Dibbini saw positives from his team in the second half.
“A little bit ... spurts,” Dibbini said. “It wasn’t exactly the same energy we have had in the past. A little unfortunate for us, (and) a little disappointing. I feel like if we had that little step in us; we needed an equalizer to give us more energy, and we just could not have it.”
K-State closes the 2020-21 season this week, as it travels to Norman, Okla., to face Oklahoma.