Kansas State head women’s soccer coach Mike Dibbini directs his team against Missouri State on Saturday at Buser Family Park. K-State fell 2-1 at Wyoming in an exhibition Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

In Kansas State soccer’s final tune-up before the start of regular season play, the Wildcats fell 2-1 versus Wyoming in an exhibition in Laramie on Wednesday.

K-State freshman Andra Mohler was the lone Wildcat to find the goal, connecting with a equalizing shot to the bottom left of the goal off her right foot to tie the match at 1-1 at the 65-minute mark in the second period.

