In Kansas State soccer’s final tune-up before the start of regular season play, the Wildcats fell 2-1 versus Wyoming in an exhibition in Laramie on Wednesday.
K-State freshman Andra Mohler was the lone Wildcat to find the goal, connecting with a equalizing shot to the bottom left of the goal off her right foot to tie the match at 1-1 at the 65-minute mark in the second period.
Unfortunately for the K-State, Wyoming responded less than a minute later to retake the lead, scoring on a solo goal from Haylee Rice.
The Cowgirls held off the Wildcats for the final 24 minutes to get the narrow 2-1 victory.
Wyoming grabbed its first lead at the 11:09 mark of the first period with a goal from Maddie Chance off an assists from Alyssa Glover.
All three K-State goalkeepers saw time during Wednesday’s loss, led by junior Alaina Werremeyer who allowed one goal and a recorded a save in nearly 59 minutes played.
Senior Rachel Harris recorded a save and allowed a goal in 13:06 in the second period and freshman Morgan Hobbs was in goal for 18:03 and had a clean sheet.
Accuracy was an issue for the Wildcats as they outshot Wyoming 16 to 11 but has one less (4) shot on goal than the Cowgirls (5).
Mohler led the Wildcats in overall shots with three in 33 minutes followed by two each for senior forward Kyler Goins and sophomore Riley Baker.
K-State will officially open the 2022 season next Thursday when they host fellow purple Wildcats Northwestern at 7 p.m.. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.