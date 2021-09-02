Kansas State head coach Mike Dibbini low fives midfielder Portler List (10) as she heads to the bench for a rest in the Wildcats' season-opening loss at Weber State. K-State picked up their second loss of the season at Denver on Thursday.
Kansas State women’s soccer suffered its second loss of the season, falling 3-1 at Denver on Thursday.
The loss breaks the Wildcats’ (3-2-0) three-game winning streak, which was just one victory away from a program record.
“Denver is a really good team, so I give them credit for the way they opened the match tonight and their play overall,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said. “I felt like the first 30 minutes, we were on our back foot, and they were on their front foot. … They punished us for mistakes, but we had chances as well in the first half to cut into it, so we could get ourselves in a better position in the second half. I felt like we were much better in the second half, but when you dig yourself a hole and it’s a really good team, it’s a challenge.”
The Pioneers struck first in the 19th minute on a header from Riley Baker on the right post that went past goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer. That goal ended K-State’s program-record shutout streak after 317 minutes and 55 seconds.
Denver scored again off a K-State turnover at midfield after a Wildcat free kick and put it in the back of the net a third and final time in the 31st minute off another cross.
K-State will stay in the Rocky Mountains and head due north to take on Colorado State at 1 p.m. Sunday.