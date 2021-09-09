Kansas State soccer came up empty on its final match of a five-game road trip, losing 2-0 at Purdue on Thursday.
“I thought it was a good match for us to see where we’re at against a very good opponent,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said in a release. “I felt like this game was about defense and momentum. We had a chance to take the lead. We didn’t. We gifted them a goal moments later and then had a chance to equalize it in the second half. We didn’t. A decent match, but we can take away a lot from this match as we go forward.”
K-State (4-3-0) had an opportunity to get on the board in the 23rd minute, as Marisa Weichel passed ahead to Kyler Goins, who beat a Purdue defender — leaving only the goalie in front of her. Goins’ fired it past the goalkeeper, but the ball hit the right post and didn’t find the back of the net.
The Boilermakers (4-1-2) took possession of the ball before Goins could tap it in for a goal.
Purdue scored the match’s first goal thanks to a K-State turnover in the 26th minute. Purdue’s Emily Mathews intercepted the ball and knocked it in from 10 yards for a 1-0 lead for the hosts, which they took into intermission.
The Wildcats had three more chances to score in the second half, but couldn’t convert.
The Boilermakers added another goal in the 83rd minute to seal the win: Gracie Dunaway booted the ball from 35 yards out, diving under the outstretched hand of Wildcat goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer into the lower left corner of the net.
Despite the setback, Werremeyer recorded six saves; she has six matches with five or more saves in her K-State career matches.
Even with Thursday’s loss, the Wildcats posted a 3-2-0 record on the five-match road swing.
“I think we did a nice job on the road, getting three results out of five. It’s always tough to play on the road against good teams,” Dibbini said. “It doesn’t get any easier on Sunday with a tough Indiana team so we’re going to have to figure out a way to rebound and respond in front of our fans.”
K-State returns home Sunday for its first match at Buser Family Park since Aug. 22.
K-State will play another Big Ten foe, welcoming Indiana to town Sunday night. The match will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.