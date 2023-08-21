Kansas State soccer closed its season-opening road trip Sunday with a scoreless draw at No. 18 Northwestern.
It was the first time the Wildcats (1-0-1) have tied a ranked opponent on the road in their eight-year program history, and it was their first shutout since Sept. 22, 2022, and their second-ever shutout of a ranked team.
“I think they executed the game plan,” said head coach Mike Dibbini in a written statement. “They executed the game plan during the game when we made adjustments. That’s a really good Northwestern side; they are ranked for a reason. Proud of the performance today from us on both sides of the ball. I felt like, in the second half, especially after the adjustments, maybe the last 20-30 minutes, we found ourselves building some confidence, and we were trying to sneak went one away.”
Northwestern (1-0-1) outshot K-State 19-3 with a 5-1 advantage in shots on goal. Twelve of the home team’s shots came in the first half.
Wildcats sophomore goalkeeper Murphy Sheaff made saves on all five opportunities to earn her first shutout with K-State and the sixth of her collegiate career.
“She brings confidence and a presence and I think that the players really respond to that,” Dibbini said of Sheaff. “As a goalkeeper, if you bring that presence and you bring that confidence, your team knows that they can rely on you. She’s really good at organizing things for us. And just like I said, it’s that confidence and presence that allows us to play out of the back and rely on her to keep the ball out of the net.”
Dibbini said his squad focused on trying to score in the offensive third during the match’s final 20 minutes, including setting up a couple of corner kicks. The Wildcats’ only shot on goal came from Aliyah El-Naggar in the 75th minute, but Northwestern goalkeeper Reiley Fitzpatrick made the save.
Kiran Singh and Riley Baker had K-State’s other two shot attempts, both of which took place in the second half. Singh delivered her shot off a corner kick, but it bounced off the crossbar in the 77th minute.
“As the game went, we built confidence, Dibbini said. “We knew we could play with them as the game went on, and that is how we got this result on the road.”
The Wildcats went unbeaten in their season-opening road trip for the first time in program history after defeating Green Bay 4-1 last Thursday.
They will begin their home slate Thursday when they host Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) at Buser Family Park. They will conclude their brief homestand Sunday against Creighton.
The games against UTSA was originally slated to start at 6 p.m., but will be slid back to 8 p.m. to accommodate an excessive heat warning.