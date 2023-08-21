09162022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-6
Kansas State defender Kenzi Gillispie controls the ball during the Wildcats’ 3-0 non-conference win over Colorado State on Sept. 15, at Buser Family Park.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State soccer closed its season-opening road trip Sunday with a scoreless draw at No. 18 Northwestern.

It was the first time the Wildcats (1-0-1) have tied a ranked opponent on the road in their eight-year program history, and it was their first shutout since Sept. 22, 2022, and their second-ever shutout of a ranked team.

