Kansas State soccer pushed No. 9 West Virginia to the brink Thursday at Buser Family Park.
The Wildcats walked away with a 1-1 draw, their first ever against a ranked foe.
“Super proud of their resilience and their effort today,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said in a release. “They came out, they stuck to the game plan, they executed it in so many different ways. Yes, that’s a really, really good team. But you know what? We had chances, and couldn’t be prouder of that effort.”
It marked the second consecutive outing the Wildcats (6-6-1, 1-2-1 Big 12) went to overtime, following last week’s 2-1 road win against Kansas.
With West Virginia ahead 1-0 early on, K-State leveled the match in the 18th minute, as Brookelynn Entz passed the ball over the top of the visitors’ defense. Kyler Goins raced to secure the ball and fired a shot under the crossbar for a goal.
“I can’t even explain it,” said Goins, who scored a goal for the second straight match. “It was just pure happiness. I think my team really deserved this. It was a great ball by Brookelynn. She read it so well. We’re two great players, and Brookelynn reads me so well on the field. I’m really glad she played that ball. She saw that I took off, and I’m glad I finished.”
West Virginia (8-2-2, 2-0-1) notched the match’s first goal in the eighth minute on a scramble in front of K-State’s net. After Goins’ goal, neither side scored in the remaining 92 minutes of game time, which included two overtime periods.
Goins now has three goals in 2021, setting a single-season personal best. Her six points so far this fall are another single-season career high.
The assist for Entz added yet another line on the resume of one of the young program’s most decorated players. Her assist was her fifth of the season, the most she’s ever tallied in a single campaign. It also tied the Wildcats’ single-season assists record, previously set by Hannah Davis in 2017.
Hailing from Newton, Entz owns K-State’s career record for assists with 13.
The draw also featured another standout performance from Alaina Werremeyer, the Wildcats’ sophomore goalkeeper.
The reigning Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week, Werremeyer finished the night with nine saves. It was the eighth time in her K-State career that she recorded five or more saves in a match.
“It’s momentum and it’s good,” Werremeyer said. “The Big 12 is a hard conference, and points are points. It feels good to get points heading into the next game.”
K-State returns to action at 1 p.m. Sunday, when it hosts another ranked opponent in No. 23 Baylor.
The match will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.