It took two overtimes before Oklahoma finally outlasted Kansas State in a non-conference match at John Crain Field on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
The Sooners converted the game-winner in the 108th minute, as Cailey England fired it into the net for the deciding goal.
But K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said he was more disappointed in the team’s effort well before the match reached the second overtime. He lamented a first half in which the Sooners outshot the Wildcats 9-1.
“I think they were just a little bit more aggressive in the first half, and it was just a motivation thing,” Dibbini said. “They were a lot more motivated and a lot more aggressive than we were in the first half.”
As the game went on, however, Dibbini liked what he saw.
“Once the game settled down we were much better in the second half,” he said. “We started chipping away and had some opportunities, but they were definitely a lot more motivated and aggressive that first half.””
K-State (3-9-2) registered a pair of shots in the first overtime: Maddie Weichel had a shot on goal in the 95th minute, while Kyler Goins had another shot on goal in the waning seconds.
On the game-winning goal, Bri Amos passed to Megan Reilly on the right post. Reilly then sent the ball to England, who knocked it in from 4 yards out.
The Sooners (1-12-2) ended the match with advantages in total shots (20-6), shots on goal (8-3) and corner kicks (11-6).
In her first time playing in her home state as a collegian, K-State freshman goalkeeper Peyton Pearson recorded seven saves. It marked the third time this season Pearson notched five-plus saves in a match.
“Peyton had solid performances across the board this season when you can pick up that many saves and keep us in matches and be consistent doing it,” Dibbini said. “Like I’ve said, it’s great that we have some depth in that position. We’re looking for them to continue to grow and figure out ways to challenge each other and get better.”
The match was K-State’s regular-season finale.
During the fall, the Wildcats went 3-6-0 in Big 12 play. Their seventh-place finish in the league standings is the best in program history.
All five of K-State’s matches this spring were non-conference matches, even though four (twice versus Kansas, one each against Iowa State and Oklahoma) were matchups featuring Big 12 foes. The Wildcats also played an exhibition against Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League team.
K-State will return to the pitch this fall, with All-Big 12 first-team selection Brookelynn Entz — she holds nearly every single-season and all-time record in the program’s short history — leading the charge. The Wildcats also will have 10 newcomers join the fold. The 2021 fall slate will be announced this summer.
Dibbini is eager to see what the Wildcats once the fall arrives.
“I think, going into next season, we’re heading in the right direction in terms of having a lot more depth for the players to really not take a day off,” Dibbini said.
“The roster and the depth of the roster is going to allow us to get more every single day out of the players as we continue to grow this program. So, basically, day in and day out, if somebody is not performing somebody else can step in and fill those shoes right away. We won’t to lose much of whatever we’re looking for in whatever position that might be.”