After earning their first win of the season earlier in the week, Kansas State soccer fell victim to the Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners, losing the match with just over two minutes to play in the second game of a three-game road trip Sunday afternoon.
K-State lost 2-1 after giving up a game-winner to UTSA in the 88th minute of the match.
"We scored a few goals this weekend," head coach Mike Dibbini said in a written statement. "It's hard to score goals at this level. We had good moments of play in both games. The second half of today, we looked really good, but it wasn't enough. Sunday games are a challenge. We have to figure out how to take the lessons learned from traveling on the road and playing matches and figure out ways to get a positive result on the road."
Senior forward Kyler Goins had the Wildcats' lone goal of the game and her second of the season off an assist from Caylee Thornhill. Goins threaded in a laser to the left corner of the goal from 16 yards out in the middle of the field.
"It's a good start for (Goins)," Dibbini said. "She stayed consistent this weekend. If we can continue to get her to stay consistent, I think it'll help us in the long run."
The goal tied things up in the 58th minute, but the stout Roadrunners defense (Goins goal was the first they had allowed all season) would allow nothing more offensively from the Wildcats.
K-State ended the game with eight shots total with Goins goal going down as the team's only shot on goal.
Roadrunner Kiran Singh gave UTSA its first lead of the night off a corner kick in the seventh minute of the game. The goal marked the first time the Wildcats have trailed in a first half this season.
Alaina Werremeyer played the entirety of the game in goal, recording three saves and allowing two goals on 15 shot attempts and five shots on goal from UTSA.
K-State will wrap up their road trip on Thursday in Ogden, Utah when they face Weber State. Match time is set for 3 p.m.