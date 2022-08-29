08082022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-3
Buy Now

Kansas State head women’s soccer coach Mike Dibbini directs his team against Missouri State on Aug. 6 at Buser Family Park. The Wildcats lost at UTSA 2-1 late in Sunday's game. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After earning their first win of the season earlier in the week, Kansas State soccer fell victim to the Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners, losing the match with just over two minutes to play in the second game of a three-game road trip Sunday afternoon. 

K-State lost 2-1 after giving up a game-winner to UTSA in the 88th minute of the match. 

Tags

Recommended for you