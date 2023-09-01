Kansas State soccer felt the sting of defeat for the first time this season Thursday night at Vanderbilt, falling 1-0.
The Commodores’ lone goal came in the 67th minute off a penalty kick after an attacker was pulled down in the box. Vanderbilt’s Hannah McLaughlin buried her penalty kick attempt, giving the home squad its winning point.
“I felt our ability to get the win was there, and we played well enough to win the game,” Wildcat coach Mike Dibbini said in a written statement. “I felt like we had clear chances. We hit the post and their goalkeeper made some big saves. Unfortunately, they got a PK to win the game. That’s a good team, but we competed hard and were a good side as well. We were just on the short end of the stick tonight.”
The Wildcats (2-1-2) and Commodores (3-0-2) had five shots on goal each, while K-State had a 6-5 advantage in corner kicks and Vanderbilt had a 10-7 lead in total shots.
“I thought we got some good opportunities,” Dibbini said. “Some corners. I felt like we had our one opportunity at the post that had a real nice build up through the midfield and a through ball. So there were some good moments. We just have to continue to build on what we’ve been doing in the attack especially on the counter and see where we can make a bid as we go into Sunday.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Murphy Sheaff finished the game with four saves.
The Wildcats will return home to Buser Family Park on Sunday at 8 p.m. to face Nebraska (4-1-0) to kick-off a four-match home stand.
That match will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Wildcat soccer earns 2 Big 12 honors
Sophomore goalkeeper Murphy Sheaff and freshman forward Jo Sees earned recognition from the Big 12 Wednesday after an unbeaten second week of the season.
Sheaff was named the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week and was added to the College Soccer News Team of the Week. She is the third K-State keeper to earn Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honors.
She was 1-0-1 last week with four saves while facing 17 total shots while adding her second and third shutouts of the season to her resume.
Sees is the fifth player to be named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week and is the first since Sophie Harlan in October of 2022.
Sees came off the bench versus UTSA in the 40th minute and grabbed her first collegiate goal 33 seconds later.
Less than a minute after that, she assisted on the Wildcats’ second goal of the night.
The goal was her second of the season, which ties her for the team-lead in goals scored. She leads the team in points with five.