image001.jpg

Kansas State goalkeeper Murphy Sheaff deflects a ball during the Wildcats’ 1-0 loss at Vanderbilt Thursday night.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State soccer felt the sting of defeat for the first time this season Thursday night at Vanderbilt, falling 1-0.

The Commodores’ lone goal came in the 67th minute off a penalty kick after an attacker was pulled down in the box. Vanderbilt’s Hannah McLaughlin buried her penalty kick attempt, giving the home squad its winning point.

Recommended for you