Kansas State goalkeeper Murphy Sheaff talks to her teammates during a non-conference game against Texas-San Antonio on Thursday at Buser Family Park. Sheaff increased her shutout streak to three straight matches as the Wildcats tied with Creighton 0-0 Sunday.
Kansas State soccer concluded its opening homestand with a 0-0 draw against Creighton. With the tie, the Wildcats (2-0-2) set the program record for most consecutive games without a loss.
The affair was tightly contested. K-State’s attack in the second half gave it the total possession advantage of 51-to-49 percent.
"(The) first half was a little sluggish… (with) second half adjustments, we took away their short options and played a little bit more aggressive,” head coach Mike Dibbini said after the game. “If we would have played for 90 minutes like we did in second half. I think we could have opened the game up.”
K-State recorded 15 total shots. Twelve shots came in the second half, including all five of the Wildcats shots on goal.
“We out shot them in the second half, but just couldn’t find the back of the net,” Dibbini said. “Their goalkeeper did a good job of stopping and denying anything.”
The story was similar for the Bluejays (0-2-2) as K-State goalkeeper Murphy Sheaff added another scoreless outing with two saves.
“(Sheaff) did a really nice job of keeping the ball out of the net in critical moments,” Dibbini said. “Her reactions were really good today. And you know, that's what she does for us. She keeps us confident.”
The keeper now has three-straight shutouts, tying a program record. She owns a new school record for consecutive shutout minutes at a current duration of 350:17.
“The longer it goes on for the more pressure there is to keep it up,” Sheaff said. “As a goalkeeper, that's all you can really do, just keep the goals as low as possible, so that feels good.”
After two wins and two draws through K-State's first four contests of the season, the Wildcats are off to the best start in program history.
“I feel like we're playing really well together,” Sheaff said. “We're looking good out there. Formation is strong. I think we've just got a couple of little technical pieces that we can work on this week and come back stronger on Thursday.”
The Wildcats will hit the road briefly to face Vanderbilt on Thursday at 7 p.m. K-State will return to Buser Family Park on Sunday at 1 p.m. to host Nebraska.