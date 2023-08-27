08252023-mer-spt-kstatesoc-3
Kansas State goalkeeper Murphy Sheaff talks to her teammates during a non-conference game against Texas-San Antonio on Thursday at Buser Family Park. Sheaff increased her shutout streak to three straight matches as the Wildcats tied with Creighton 0-0 Sunday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State soccer concluded its opening homestand with a 0-0 draw against Creighton. With the tie, the Wildcats (2-0-2) set the program record for most consecutive games without a loss.

The affair was tightly contested. K-State’s attack in the second half gave it the total possession advantage of 51-to-49 percent.

