The Kansas State soccer team had a tough night in Waco, Texas, on Thursday, falling 4-0 to Baylor. The Wildcats are now 1-5 on the season.
Kansas State was able to keep the game competitive through the first half, only giving up one goal to Baylor (2-2-3). The Bears converted the score in the 27th minute, as a corner kick found Baylor’s Mackenzie Anthony at the far post for a header into the net.
The wheels fell off for the Wildcats in the second half.
Baylor doubled its lead in the 65th minute on an Taylor Moon header. Moments later, the gap between the two teams extended to three goals when Giuliana Cunningham converted on a half-volley.
The Bears scored their final goal in the 88th minute, with Cunningham once again finding the back of the net.
Kansas State returns to the pitch Sunday when it hosts TCU at noon.