Kansas State soccer missed team leader Brookelyn Entz and goalkeeper Rachel Harris Saturday night in its home opener. It needed all the help it could get.
The Wildcats faced defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma State at Buser Family Park. With the two key Kansas State players sidelined, the Cowgirls wasted no time defending their title.
Oklahoma State got off to a quick start thanks to a Grace Youchum goal two minutes into the game. Six seconds later, things went from bad to worse for K-State as Cowgirls' forward Gabriella Coleman scored her team's second goal to double Oklahoma State's lead.
“(Those two goals) were great plays,” goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer said. “We weren’t expecting them,” Werremeyer said.
K-State had a chance to get back into the game in the 27th minute as Shelby Lierz drilled a shot toward the corner of the goal. The ball sailed just wide to the right of the post and out of bounds.
“It was a great ball in and I tried to take a big first test toward the goal,” Lierz said. “I knew (the Oklahoma State defender) was coming right on my back, so I tried to slide and get just a toe on it toe try to direct it toward the goal. It was disappointing it went wide right, but I am glad I got that good chance in for my teammates.
That was the only great look for the Wildcats for a goal in the first half, as they only had three shots in the period.
Oklahoma State had five shots in the first half, with three turning into goals. The third came 31:38 minutes into the half as Olyvia Dowel fired a rocket that bounced off Werremeyer and into the net.
The Wildcats played much better in the second half. They got six shots off in the period – one shot more than Oklahoma State — but they were unable to find the net.
“In our halftime talk, we talked about where the disconnect was between us and trying to get the ball and switching it,” Liarz said. “We just tried to get the whole team on the same page and got more fire in us.”
The Wildcats (0-1) will return to play at 6 p.m. Friday when they travel to play West Virginia.